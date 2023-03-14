Malaysia Clarifies: No Public Holiday for Michelle Yeoh's Oscar Win Despite Viral Disinformation

Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar Award Photo by Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh, a Malaysian actress, made history by becoming the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for best actress in a leading role for her performance in the movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Her victory was celebrated in her home country, Malaysia, where false rumors quickly spread about a national holiday being declared in her honor.

A doctored image was circulated on social media, claiming that the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, had declared a public holiday on March 15 to celebrate Yeoh's win. However, the government quickly debunked the false news and urged the public not to spread or share any uncertain or false information.

Star Media Group, which runs an English-language online news portal and publishes a daily newspaper, also clarified that the image was a misrepresentation of its actual news coverage. The group urged the public to verify the authenticity of any such images by visiting their website and reading their verified news straight from the source.

Michelle Yeoh, who was born in the city of Ipoh in peninsular Malaysia, got her start in a series of Hong Kong action films. She rose to international fame after starring in the 1997 James Bond movie “Tomorrow Never Dies” and Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” in 2000.

During her victory speech, which was screened live at an event in the capital Kuala Lumpur, Yeoh dedicated her Oscar moment to her mother, who was present at the event. Her mother cried “Malaysia boleh! (Malaysia can do it)” in a later video chat with her daughter.

Michelle Yeoh's win is a significant milestone for Asian representation in Hollywood, and her achievement has been celebrated globally. Despite the false rumors of a public holiday, her victory has brought pride and joy to her home country, Malaysia.