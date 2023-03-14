Elkhart Holds Vigil for Rio Allred, One Year After Her Passing

Candlelight Vigil for Rio Allred Photo by WNDU News

The family and friends of Rio Allred gathered at Walker Park in Elkhart on Monday to hold a candlelight vigil and remember her life one year after her passing. Rio was a student at Northside Middle School who tragically took her own life after being bullied at school. Since her death, her family has sued the school corporation for wrongful death and violation of Title IX, and calls for tougher bullying policies in schools have grown louder.

In response to Rio’s passing, some school districts have implemented new programming and reporting practices, while parent coalitions have been formed to raise awareness about bullying. A local non-profit called Rio’s Rainbow has also been established to continue spreading awareness and advocating for change. Politicians are taking notice as well, with the Indiana House of Representatives recently passing a bullying bill that aims to protect victims from their aggressors.

Rio’s mother and stepfather, Nicole and Aaron Ball, expressed their gratitude for the support and love they have received from the community since Rio’s passing. They believe that continuing to raise awareness and educate others about the dangers of bullying is the best way to honor Rio’s memory.

“When it’s time to do something for Rio, people show up. And it always seems to be when we need that extra boost too...The more people show up for these things, learn about Rio and learn about what we are trying to do, and get involved with it, the better off the entire community is going to be. We have to build this army of change,” said the Ball’s.

While the family and community continue to mourn the loss of Rio, they remain committed to creating positive change and advocating for policies that protect children from the harm caused by bullying. As Aaron Ball stated, “Those small wins add up to a much bigger win.”