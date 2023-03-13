Missouri in Mourning as Officer Slain and Another Injured in Ongoing Standoff

Kenneth Lee Simpson was last seen in this attire according to authorities. Photo by Missouri State Highway Patrol via CNN

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a standoff with a suspect in the town of Hermann, following the shooting of two police officers at Casey's General Store on Sunday night. One officer, Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, died from his injuries, and the second, Officer Adam Sullentrup, was critically wounded. The suspect was identified as Kenneth Lee Simpson, aged 35, who authorities believe barricaded himself in a nearby home.

Police have been trying to negotiate with Simpson since Sunday night, giving verbal commands to come out. Troopers and K-9 units were also on the scene, and a robot was seen being used to breach the home at around 10:50 a.m. on Monday. Simpson has a long criminal history, with multiple pending cases dating back to 2004, and has been on the run from authorities since April 2022.

Hermann, a town of approximately 2,100 residents and the county seat of Gasconade County, is located around 80 miles west of St. Louis. According to reports, the officers were called to a disturbance at the convenience store and were engaged in a shootout with Simpson upon arrival.

The incident has shocked the small community of Hermann and brought condolences from across the state. Governor Mike Parson expressed his condolences to the family and colleagues of Detective Sgt. Griffith, said, "Our hearts go out to the family of the officer who lost his life in the line of duty last night, as well as to his fellow officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect their communities."

The situation in Hermann remains ongoing, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has asked residents to stay clear of the area. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that law enforcement officers face daily while protecting their communities.