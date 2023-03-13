March Madness Madness: Notre Dame Takes Center Court for NCAA Opening Round!

Notre Dame hosting the opening rounds of the NCAA Photo by abc57 News

Notre Dame will be hosting the opening rounds of the NCAA women's basketball tournament for the first time since 2019. The selection committee has determined that #3 Notre Dame will host #14 Southern Utah in the Greenville region. Head coach Niele Ivey and her team have earned homecourt advantage after winning the ACC regular season and ACC Coach of the Year. This comes at a great time for the Irish, as they are still without star guard Olivia Miles.

Notre Dame finished the season 25-5 and will face the 23-9 Southern Utah Thunderbirds of the Western Athletic Conference. This will be the first time these two teams will play against each other in the tournament. Notre Dame has a great track record in March, with a 69-25 all-time record in the tournament, 23-4 in the first and second rounds, and an impressive 22-2 at home.

Coach Ivey says that hosting the tournament is an accomplishment the team was fighting for last year, and they are excited to have the opportunity to play at home. Forward Maddy Westbeld says it is comforting to be playing in South Bend, where they have their same routines, and they are going into the game with a lot of momentum after a great week of practice. Guard Sonia Citron says playing in front of their fans is what they know, and they will be good.

As for Olivia Miles, she is still day to-day with her injury and will receive more attention from the doctors leading up to Friday's game. The game time is yet to be determined.

This will be an exciting game for Notre Dame fans and basketball enthusiasts alike. With the Irish having a homecourt advantage and their impressive track record in the tournament, they are sure to put up a great fight against Southern Utah.