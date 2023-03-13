Vice President Harris Embarks on Historic Trip to Africa to Strengthen US Relations

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Aspen Ideas Photo by Rebecca Blackwell/ WNDU News

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Africa for a week at the end of March to deepen the United States' relationship with the continent, particularly amid competition with China. The visit comes after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and first lady Jill Biden's recent visits, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken's current trip to the continent. President Joe Biden is also expected to travel to Africa later in the year.

Harris will be the first Black vice president in the US and the first woman to hold the position, and her visit will be closely watched. She will visit Ghana from March 26 to 29, Tanzania from March 29 to 31, and Zambia from March 31 to April 1. Her maternal grandfather previously worked in Zambia, and she visited him there as a young girl.

The vice president's agenda will focus on promoting democracy, climate adaptation, women's economic empowerment, and food security. She plans to meet with the presidents of each of the three countries she's visiting, as well as young leaders, business representatives, entrepreneurs, and members of the African Diaspora.

The US government's recent outreach to Africa began with the US-Africa Leaders Summit, which it hosted in December. While China has invested heavily in Africa, the US aims to position itself as a better partner for the continent. During the summit, Harris emphasized that the administration would be guided by what it can do with Africa, rather than for Africa.

Although the US-China competition is the backdrop of American foreign policy, the Biden administration is working to balance its approach to Africa, ensuring that African leaders do not feel caught in the middle of a geopolitical contest. The White House wants to focus on an "affirmative agenda" that includes concerns about China and the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine but isn't dominated by them.

Overall, Harris' visit to Africa highlights the United States' commitment to deepening its partnerships with the continent and promoting mutually beneficial economic and security cooperation.