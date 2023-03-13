Bullet can't stop his appetite! 83-year-old Ohio man grazed by bullet, stays for dinner like a boss

Benjamin Hardwick was arrested after authorities said he shot a man at Quaker Steak & Lube in Ohio.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office) Photo by WNDU News

An 83-year-old man was grazed by a bullet while dining at a fast food restaurant in Colerain Township, Ohio on Sunday night. According to police, Benjamin Hardwick, 23, fired a .357-caliber revolver inside the bathroom, striking the customer who was sitting in a booth outside. Hardwick was arrested on a felonious assault charge and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Despite the incident, the customer remained at the restaurant and even ordered dinner. The manager of Quaker Steak & Lube, Jacob Greer, stated that the shooting happened so quickly that he didn't get a good look at the suspect. The customer was seated with his daughter, and their server had just greeted them and left to take their order when the shooting occurred.

After the bullet grazed the customer, he began looking for his server and even ordered some food. Greer said, “We told him, ‘You can have the whole restaurant at this point. Whatever you want, it’s on us.’ He ordered some tenders with pretzels and coleslaw. His daughter was with him. They got some chocolate milkshakes on the house.”

The customer did not go to the hospital and suffered only a minor injury. The incident is still under investigation. Police recovered several items of evidence, including two guns and various types of ammunition, from the scene.

The manager expressed his relief that the customer and his daughter decided to stay and eat despite the frightening experience. He stated that they were from Indiana and on a trip, and he hopes they will return to the restaurant in the future.

The incident has sparked concern about gun violence in public spaces and the need for stricter regulations. However, officials have not commented on the incident's potential implications beyond the specific circumstances.