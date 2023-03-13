Biden Administration Greenlights Polarizing Willow Oil Drilling Project in Alaska

Willow oil drilling project in Alaska Photo by WSBT News

Biden's approval of the controversial Willow oil drilling project in Alaska has drawn criticism from environmentalists who claim it contradicts his climate pledges. The project will allow three initial drill sites, which ConocoPhillips, the project developer, plans to include about 219 total wells. However, the company's proposed fourth drill site will be denied. ConocoPhillips will also give up its rights to around 68,000 acres of existing leases in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The Willow project, located in the federally designated National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, could produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil a day and create up to 2,500 jobs during construction and 300 long-term jobs, generating billions of dollars in royalties and tax revenues for the federal, state, and local governments, according to the company.

The decision is not the last word, as environmental groups are expected to launch litigation against it. Climate activists have promoted a #StopWillow campaign on social media, reminding Biden of his pledges to reduce planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions and promote clean energy. On the other hand, the project enjoys widespread political support in Alaska, and the state's bipartisan congressional delegation met with Biden in early March to plead their case for the project.

Meanwhile, the White House announced that Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean. The plan would bar drilling in nearly three million acres of the Beaufort Sea and limit drilling in over 13 million acres in the National Petroleum Reserve. The withdrawal of the offshore area ensures that important habitat for whales, seals, polar bears, and other wildlife "will be protected in perpetuity from extractive development," the White House said in a statement.

Overall, the administration's decision to approve the Willow oil drilling project in Alaska is likely to continue to spark debate.