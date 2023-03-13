Russia and Grain: Extending Wartime Deal for 60 Days Brings Relief to Global Markets

Ukraine and Russian ongoing War Photo by WSBT News

Russia has announced its readiness to accept a 60-day extension to a grain export deal, which has helped bring down global food prices amid the ongoing war with Ukraine. The announcement was made during a meeting with senior U.N. officials. The initial agreement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July, allows Ukraine to export food and fertilizer from three of its Black Sea ports. The 120-day agreement was renewed last November and expires on Saturday, with another 120-day extension on the table. However, Russia is holding out for changes to the agreement. Moscow has expressed frustration that a parallel deal to allow exports of Russian food and fertilizer, which is used across the globe, has only resulted in a trickle of Russian fertilizer getting out and no Russian grain at all.

As part of the arrangement, Moscow wants Russian ammonia to be fed through a pipeline across Ukraine to reach Black Sea ports for possible export. The loss of Ukrainian and Russian supplies, after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, drove global food prices higher and fueled concerns of a hunger crisis in poorer countries. Ukraine and Russia are key global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil, and other food to countries in Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia where millions of people don’t have enough to eat.

The so-called Black Sea Grain Initiative involves seaborne checks of cargo by U.N., Russian, Ukrainian, and Turkish officials to ensure that only foodstuffs, not weapons, are being transported. Though the grain deal helped stabilize global food prices, there are still concerns about the impact on prices of possible trade restrictions and weather, especially heat waves, according to Michael Puma, director of Columbia University’s Center for Climate Systems Research.

On the front lines in Ukraine, the eastern city of Bakhmut remained the site of fierce fighting, with Ukrainian forces denying Russian forces the prize of its capture after six months of attrition. Ukraine’s presidential office said Monday that four civilians were killed and 11 wounded in the country over the previous 24 hours.