Tragic End: Benton Harbor Man Passes Away in Custody Amid Medical Emergency

A 48-year-old man from Benton Harbor, Michigan, died in police custody on Friday after suffering from a medical emergency while held at the Berrien County Jail. According to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET), the man had been arrested following a controlled purchase of methamphetamine.

Detectives from SWET had purchased a smaller quantity of the drug than what was agreed upon from a suspect on Highland Avenue in Benton Township. After a short chase, police arrested the man, who was allegedly uncooperative during an interview with law enforcement and would not disclose the location of the rest of the methamphetamine.

Reports indicate that the police found no drugs on the man at the time of his arrest. During the interview, detectives noted that the man showed no signs of distress, was speaking typically, and did not request medical care.

While being held in a cell at the Berrien County Jail, the man began vomiting and was taken to a hospital where he went into cardiac arrest and died. The Michigan State Police Sixth District Incident Response Team is currently investigating the incident, and information suggests that the suspect may have ingested a harmful substance.

The identity of the man is being withheld at this time. It is not clear whether he had any underlying health conditions that may have contributed to his death. The cause of death will be determined following an autopsy.

The incident highlights the risks associated with drug use and the need for proper medical attention in cases of suspected drug ingestion. The police investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available.