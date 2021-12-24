Christmas Lemon Drop Cookies Recipe

The Adventures of Charlie and Penny

Today is Day 24 of our Countdown to Christmas and we're going to show you how to make Lemon Drop Cookies for Santa! We know Santa isn't picky about his cookies, but we think these may be one of Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus' favorite Christmas treats!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rH0nF_0dVHA7VK00
Ingredients

Here's what you'll need:

For the Cookies:

1/2 cup sugar

1 stick butter, softened

3 eggs

1 1/2 tsp lemon extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/8 tsp salt

For the Icing:

3 cups confectioners sugar

1/4 cup water

1 tsp lemon extract

Optional: Sprinkles

Instructions:

Step One: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jc185_0dVHA7VK00
Step Two

Step Two: Mix the flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Set aside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKPE0_0dVHA7VK00
Step Three

Step Three: Cream together the sugar and butter. Add eggs and lemon extract and beat well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gfmGe_0dVHA7VK00
Step Four

Step Four: Add the flour mixture, and mix well until a smooth texture forms.

Step Five: Refrigerate for 1 hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00U243_0dVHA7VK00
Step Six

Step Six: With a small cookie scoop, drop dough onto a lightly greased cookie sheet, spacing them 2 inches apart.

Step Seven: Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until firm and lightly brown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8HLr_0dVHA7VK00
Step Eight

Step Eight: Combine the icing ingredients in a bowl until just smooth.

Step Nine: Remove cookies from the cookie sheet and allow them to cool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRt91_0dVHA7VK00
Step Ten

Step Ten: Dip tops of the cooled cookies into the glaze then return to a wire rack.

Optional: Sprinkle with sprinkles immediately.

Enjoy!

Do you have a favorite holiday cookie recipe you'd like us to try? Let us know in the comments below.

Welcome to The Adventures of Charlie and Penny. We are a family of 4 (including our rescue pup) who like to travel and hike. Join us as we explore family and pet-friendly destinations to visit with your pups! Penny is a lovable and sweet 8ish-year-old Doxle (Beagle/Dachshund mix). She was found as a stray and pregnant. Home At Last Dog Rescue saved her, and she raised her puppies, and now she found her furever home with us. Adopt, don't shop!

Philadelphia, PA
