Christmas Slime Activity DIY #holidayjoy

If you're looking for fun activities to do with your kids over the Christmas break, Christmas slime is sure to be a hit. Sticking with the holiday theme, Christmas slime only requires minimal supplies that you may already have.
The holiday season can be hectic and stressful. Making and playing with slime is not only fun, but can be beneficial to help stressed minds focus and stay calm. Little ones can also work on this independently and help build fine motor skills. Overall, it's a great tactile and sensory experience.
Supplies:
Clear Elmer's Glue
Baking Soda
Red and Green Glitter
Christmas confetti *I purchased mine from Party City.
Contact Solution
Measuring cup
Large bowl
Tablespoon
Teaspoon
Instructions:
Step One: First, pour 6oz of glue into the large bowl. *You can add more as needed if it is too watery or thin.
Step Two: Next, you will add confetti and glitter and mix. Add as much or as little as you'd like.
Step Three: Add just one tablespoon of water and mix.
Step Four: Now, add one teaspoon of baking soda and mix.
Step Five: Finally, you will add two tablespoons of contact solution as the activator and mix. This will turn your experiment into slime!
Have fun with it!
*To make this even more Christmasy, add peppermint essential oil!
