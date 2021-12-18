Christmas Slime Activity DIY #holidayjoy

DIY Christmas Slime The Adventures of Charlie and Penny

If you're looking for fun activities to do with your kids over the Christmas break, Christmas slime is sure to be a hit. Sticking with the holiday theme, Christmas slime only requires minimal supplies that you may already have.

The holiday season can be hectic and stressful. Making and playing with slime is not only fun, but can be beneficial to help stressed minds focus and stay calm. Little ones can also work on this independently and help build fine motor skills. Overall, it's a great tactile and sensory experience.

Supplies:

Supplies:

Clear Elmer's Glue

Baking Soda

Red and Green Glitter

Christmas confetti *I purchased mine from Party City.

Contact Solution

Measuring cup

Large bowl

Tablespoon

Teaspoon

Instructions:

Step One:

Step One: First, pour 6oz of glue into the large bowl. *You can add more as needed if it is too watery or thin.

Step Two:

Step Two: Next, you will add confetti and glitter and mix. Add as much or as little as you'd like.

Step Three:

Step Three: Add just one tablespoon of water and mix.

Step Four:

Step Four: Now, add one teaspoon of baking soda and mix.

Step Five:

Step Five: Finally, you will add two tablespoons of contact solution as the activator and mix. This will turn your experiment into slime!



Have fun with it!

*To make this even more Christmasy, add peppermint essential oil!

Do you have a favorite holiday activity you'd like us to try? Let us know in the comments below.

