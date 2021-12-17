Grinch-themed Christmas Popcorn Snack #holidayjoy

The Adventures of Charlie and Penny

“It came without ribbons, it came without tags. It came without packages, boxes, or bags.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XODFU_0dPVsQRK00
Grinch Popcorn RecipeThe Adventures of Charlie and Penny

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is a holiday classic. One of our favorite traditions is to watch the show together as a family. Today, we're going to share with you a fun Grinch-themed snack that you can enjoy while watching this holiday classic with your family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dss6_0dPVsQRK00
IngredientsThe Adventures of Charlie and Penny

Ingredients:

10 cups of popped popcorn

3 tbsp of butter

3 cups of mini marshmallows

Yellow and blue food coloring

1/2 cup of mini marshmallows

Red M&Ms

Salt

Instructions:

Step One: Pop your popcorn! We prefer popping "fresh" popcorn vs bagged popcorn, but either will do. You will need roughly 10 cups of popped popcorn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IIHBx_0dPVsQRK00
Step TwoThe Adventures of Charlie and Penny

Step Two: Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bBiF_0dPVsQRK00
Step ThreeThe Adventures of Charlie and Penny

Step Three: Add 3 cups mini marshmallows to the butter and stir until melted.

Step Four: Turn off the heat once melted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30NXxX_0dPVsQRK00
Step FIveThe Adventures of Charlie and Penny

Step Five: Add a few drops of yellow food coloring and a few drops of blue food coloring. Until yyou get the "Grinch" shade of green pictured above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QSw8N_0dPVsQRK00
Step SixThe Adventures of Charlie and Penny

Step Six: Pour the marshmallow mixture onto the popcorn and stir it together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08OsAd_0dPVsQRK00
Step SevenThe Adventures of Charlie and Penny

Step Seven: Spread the popcorn onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WUFep_0dPVsQRK00
Step EightThe Adventures of Charlie and Penny

Step Eight: Add mini marshmallows and red M&Ms to the popcorn.

Step Nine: Allow to cool!

Step Ten: Enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21GpmT_0dPVsQRK00
Enjoy!The Adventures of Charlie and Penny

Do you have a favorite holiday snack recipe you'd like us to try? Let us know in the comments below.

For a video tutorial, follow the link below:

https://original.newsbreak.com/@the-adventures-of-charlie-and-penny-1589776/2460559738222-grinch-popcorn-recipe-countdown-to-christmas-day-14-holidayjoy

Please consider liking and following us!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
ChristmasRecipeFoodLifestyleKids

Comments / 0

Published by

Welcome to The Adventures of Charlie and Penny. We are a family of 4 (including our rescue pup) who like to travel and hike. Join us as we explore family and pet-friendly destinations to visit with your pups! Penny is a lovable and sweet 8ish-year-old Doxle (Beagle/Dachshund mix). She was found as a stray and pregnant. Home At Last Dog Rescue saved her, and she raised her puppies, and now she found her furever home with us. Adopt, don't shop!

Philadelphia, PA
9731 followers

More from The Adventures of Charlie and Penny

No Bake Butter Cookie Truffles #holidayjoy

Today is Day 13 of our Countdown to Christmas and we're going to show you how to make Butter Cookie Truffles. This is a modified recipe of Sugar Cookies Truffles. We switched out the sugar cookies for butter cookies.

Read full story
1 comments

Christmas Slime Activity DIY #holidayjoy

DIY Christmas SlimeThe Adventures of Charlie and Penny. If you're looking for fun activities to do with your kids over the Christmas break, Christmas slime is sure to be a hit. Sticking with the holiday theme, Christmas slime only requires minimal supplies that you may already have.

Read full story

Christmas-themed Science Experiment - Make the Grinch's Heart Grow #holidayjoy

Grinch Science ExperimentThe Adventures of Charlie and Penny. Do you have what it takes to make the Grinch's heart grow? This Christmas-themed science experiment is educational and fun for the whole family!

Read full story
1 comments
Lititz, PA

Shop Local For Your Pets at Gus and Ruby's Pet Outfitters in Lititz, PA #holidayjoy

Known for its unique shops and restaurants, tree-lined streets, and German-style architecture, downtown Lititz is the epitome of small-town charm. Today, we're visiting Gus and Ruby’s Pet Outfitters to search for a winter jacket for our doxle (beagle/dachshund), Penny.

Read full story
1 comments

Christmas-themed Science Experiment - Dancing Candy Canes #holidayjoy

If you're looking for family-friendly activities to do at home this holiday season, look no further! Today, we're going to show you how to make candy canes dance in this fun science experiment! This is a quick and easy activity to try at home with your kids that include items that you probably already have at home.

Read full story
2 comments

Elf Hat Christmas Snacks - Recipes to make with kids #holidayjoy

If you're looking for Christmas-themed snack the kids will have fun making, we've got you covered. Today, we show you how to make Elf Hat Christmas Snacks. They're not only fun to make, but they are a yummy treat for the entire family to enjoy.

Read full story
Berks County, PA

A Taste of Greece: Celebrating 50 Years of a Berks County Culinary Tradition

50th Annual Greek Food FestivalThe Adventures of Charlie. Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Reading is hosting their 50th Annual Greek Food Bazaar. What began in November 1970 as a fundraiser to raise money for a new Church quickly turned into a Berks County culinary tradition featuring authentic Greek cuisine and delectable desserts.

Read full story
3 comments
Berks County, PA

5 Fall Events in Berks County that are fun for the entire family

October has finally arrived, and with it comes pumpkins, fall spice, corn mazes, and trick-or-treating. Here are five fall events to enjoy with your family. Duncan's Corn Maze & Pumpkin PatchThe Adventures of Charlie.

Read full story
3 comments
Berks County, PA

Family Friendly Fall Events in Berks County THIS WEEKEND

October is officially here! There's a crisp autumn chill in the morning air, leaves are beginning to change colors, and pumpkins replace summer veggies at roadside farm stands. Autumn is my favorite season in Berks County. Berks County has numerous events happening this weekend if you're looking for ways to embrace fall.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy