Grinch-themed Christmas Popcorn Snack #holidayjoy

“It came without ribbons, it came without tags. It came without packages, boxes, or bags.”
"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is a holiday classic. One of our favorite traditions is to watch the show together as a family. Today, we're going to share with you a fun Grinch-themed snack that you can enjoy while watching this holiday classic with your family.
Ingredients:
10 cups of popped popcorn
3 tbsp of butter
3 cups of mini marshmallows
Yellow and blue food coloring
1/2 cup of mini marshmallows
Red M&Ms
Salt
Instructions:
Step One: Pop your popcorn! We prefer popping "fresh" popcorn vs bagged popcorn, but either will do. You will need roughly 10 cups of popped popcorn.
Step Two: Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat.
Step Three: Add 3 cups mini marshmallows to the butter and stir until melted.
Step Four: Turn off the heat once melted.
Step Five: Add a few drops of yellow food coloring and a few drops of blue food coloring. Until yyou get the "Grinch" shade of green pictured above.
Step Six: Pour the marshmallow mixture onto the popcorn and stir it together.
Step Seven: Spread the popcorn onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.
Step Eight: Add mini marshmallows and red M&Ms to the popcorn.
Step Nine: Allow to cool!
Step Ten: Enjoy!
Do you have a favorite holiday snack recipe you'd like us to try? Let us know in the comments below.
For a video tutorial, follow the link below:
https://original.newsbreak.com/@the-adventures-of-charlie-and-penny-1589776/2460559738222-grinch-popcorn-recipe-countdown-to-christmas-day-14-holidayjoy
