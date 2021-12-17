Grinch-themed Christmas Popcorn Snack #holidayjoy

“It came without ribbons, it came without tags. It came without packages, boxes, or bags.”

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is a holiday classic. One of our favorite traditions is to watch the show together as a family. Today, we're going to share with you a fun Grinch-themed snack that you can enjoy while watching this holiday classic with your family.

Ingredients:

10 cups of popped popcorn

3 tbsp of butter

3 cups of mini marshmallows

Yellow and blue food coloring

1/2 cup of mini marshmallows

Red M&Ms

Salt

Instructions:

Step One: Pop your popcorn! We prefer popping "fresh" popcorn vs bagged popcorn, but either will do. You will need roughly 10 cups of popped popcorn.

Step Two: Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat.

Step Three: Add 3 cups mini marshmallows to the butter and stir until melted.

Step Four: Turn off the heat once melted.

Step Five: Add a few drops of yellow food coloring and a few drops of blue food coloring. Until yyou get the "Grinch" shade of green pictured above.

Step Six: Pour the marshmallow mixture onto the popcorn and stir it together.

Step Seven: Spread the popcorn onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

Step Eight: Add mini marshmallows and red M&Ms to the popcorn.

Step Nine: Allow to cool!

Step Ten: Enjoy!

Do you have a favorite holiday snack recipe you'd like us to try? Let us know in the comments below.

For a video tutorial, follow the link below:

