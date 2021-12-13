No Bake Butter Cookie Truffles #holidayjoy

Today is Day 13 of our Countdown to Christmas and we're going to show you how to make Butter Cookie Truffles. This is a modified recipe of Sugar Cookies Truffles. We switched out the sugar cookies for butter cookies.
Ingredients:
Here's what you'll need:
2 cups (12 cookies) of butter cookies. I prefer Royal Dansk.
4 tbsp of cream cheese, room temperature
2 cups of white chocolate melting wafers or candy melts
Sprinkles
Instructions:
Step One: Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and set it aside.
Step Two: Place cookies in a food processor and process until it becomes fine crumbs.
Step Three: Add cream cheese and process until the mixture is combined well and can be formed into a ball (about 1-2 minutes).
Step Four: Shape dough into balls about 1-1.5 inches in diameter and place on cookie sheet. Freeze for 15-20 minutes.
Step Five: While the balls freeze, melt the white chocolate. Place white chocolate in a medium bowl and microwave in 30 second intervals, stirring between each interval. Add shortening or coconut oil you need to thin out the chocolate.
Step Six: Dip the balls into the white chocolate. Coat thoroughly. Use two forks to scoop the ball out of the white chocolate and place it back on the cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Repeat for the rest of the cookies.
Step Seven: Top with sprinkles.
Step Eight: Allow cookies to sit in the refrigerator until the chocolate becomes hardened.
Enjoy!
Do you have a favorite holiday cookie recipe you'd like us to try? Let us know in the comments below.
For a video tutorial, follow the link below:
https://original.newsbreak.com/@the-adventures-of-charlie-and-penny-1589776/2459675342288-easy-butter-cookie-truffle-recipe-countdown-to-christmas-day-13-holidayjoy
