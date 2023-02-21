Childhood Behavior May Explain Personality Development

Understanding the crucial role our childhood plays on our present and future

Our early years define us; there’s no other way around it. What shapes our personality is everything that you have ever lived through, with each experience having a unique impact on you. What happens during our childhood can influence the rest of our lives.

Many different factors influence how we handle obstacles and challenges in our life.

Our genetics play an essential role in the development of our personality. In fact, personality and temperament can actually be passed down. However, there isn’t any clear inheritance pattern in personality or temperament.

Although our personality may be pre-written to a certain degree, it's not set in stone. The world around us changes and morphs into who we are.

Our childhood affects our life in the long term. Our struggles throughout our developing years can negatively impact us beyond our understanding.

The challenges we experience in childhood are what shapes our personality.

Adverse childhood events are experiences that can be traumatic and life-altering. There may have been feelings of fear, sadness, or abandonment in these times.

Through these challenges, certain factors in our life can protect us. A stable support system can lessen the troubles of an adverse childhood experience.

But not everyone may have this type of support. Aside from outside support, the workings of our own personality may affect our long-term mental health.

Why Is This Important?

What is the point of examining the challenges we faced in childhood, and why can’t we forget and move on from them? In reality, the past is in the past, but the effects of experiences in our past can last a lifetime.

As children, our brains were not fully developed. Therefore, we could not wholly process the trauma or understand the obstacles we faced in our childhood.

The relationships that we form with our world, and the people around us, are determined by our upbringing. How we were treated and cared for as children is how we expect the world to treat us.

Thinking back to your own childhood, what memories have stuck with you–good and bad? What did you feel during that time? Were there any resources available to you? What did you experience that didn’t make sense when you were younger?

These experiences and these feelings still live inside of us, no matter how much we want to forget them. Our reactions and beliefs about ourselves and others are influenced by our feelings and experiences that we may not even remember.

Talking with a licensed therapist can help you through processing trauma from your childhood. Understanding what we went through as children can help us learn about what shapes our personality through our life.

Let’s look at an example: Imagine you had a rough family life where conflict was never handled directly. There were always subtle ways for family members to share their anger with you rather than addressing it directly.

Deciphering what we experienced in childhood can help us understand the toxic behaviors that were normalized, and how those behaviors affect our adult personality.

That toxic behavior that was normalized can still be present in your life and influence the way you make decisions, think, or feel.

What This Means for the Future

Everything that we experience–good or bad– can affect how we function in day to day life–even how we function emotionally. How has the world shaped you and changed you from where you have been?

What lessons did you learn during this time?

Childhood trauma is something that stays with you for life whether we fully see it or not. Everything we need to know about how our life will be stems from our early childhood years. Childhood trauma is something that shouldn't be dismissed but really processed.

So does this change anything?

Not really, just the way that you think. Seeing things from the perspective of an adult, rather than a child, will allow you to see what you couldn't see at such a young age.

