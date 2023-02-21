Childhood Behavior May Explain Personality Development

That Psych Nerd

Understanding the crucial role our childhood plays on our present and future

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I14ss_0kqICrhC00
Photo byCaleb Woods on UnsplashonUnsplash

Our early years define us; there’s no other way around it. What shapes our personality is everything that you have ever lived through, with each experience having a unique impact on you. What happens during our childhood can influence the rest of our lives. 

Many different factors influence how we handle obstacles and challenges in our life.

Our genetics play an essential role in the development of our personality. In fact, personality and temperament can actually be passed down. However, there isn’t any clear inheritance pattern in personality or temperament.

Although our personality may be pre-written to a certain degree, it's not set in stone. The world around us changes and morphs into who we are.

Our childhood affects our life in the long term. Our struggles throughout our developing years can negatively impact us beyond our understanding.

The challenges we experience in childhood are what shapes our personality.

Suggested Reading: How Adverse Experiences in Childhood May Impact Our Personality

Adverse childhood events are experiences that can be traumatic and life-altering. There may have been feelings of fear, sadness, or abandonment in these times.

Through these challenges, certain factors in our life can protect us. A stable support system can lessen the troubles of an adverse childhood experience.

But not everyone may have this type of support. Aside from outside support, the workings of our own personality may affect our long-term mental health. 

Why Is This Important?

What is the point of examining the challenges we faced in childhood, and why can’t we forget and move on from them? In reality, the past is in the past, but the effects of experiences in our past can last a lifetime.

As children, our brains were not fully developed. Therefore, we could not wholly process the trauma or understand the obstacles we faced in our childhood.

The relationships that we form with our world, and the people around us, are determined by our upbringing. How we were treated and cared for as children is how we expect the world to treat us.

Thinking back to your own childhood, what memories have stuck with you–good and bad? What did you feel during that time? Were there any resources available to you? What did you experience that didn’t make sense when you were younger?

These experiences and these feelings still live inside of us, no matter how much we want to forget them. Our reactions and beliefs about ourselves and others are influenced by our feelings and experiences that we may not even remember.

Talking with a licensed therapist can help you through processing trauma from your childhood. Understanding what we went through as children can help us learn about what shapes our personality through our life.

Let’s look at an example: Imagine you had a rough family life where conflict was never handled directly. There were always subtle ways for family members to share their anger with you rather than addressing it directly.

Deciphering what we experienced in childhood can help us understand the toxic behaviors that were normalized, and how those behaviors affect our adult personality.

That toxic behavior that was normalized can still be present in your life and influence the way you make decisions, think, or feel.

What This Means for the Future

Everything that we experience–good or bad– can affect how we function in day to day life–even how we function emotionally. How has the world shaped you and changed you from where you have been?

What lessons did you learn during this time?

Childhood trauma is something that stays with you for life whether we fully see it or not. Everything we need to know about how our life will be stems from our early childhood years. Childhood trauma is something that shouldn't be dismissed but really processed.

So does this change anything?

Not really, just the way that you think. Seeing things from the perspective of an adult, rather than a child, will allow you to see what you couldn't see at such a young age.

As originally published on ThatPsychNerd.com & Medium

Stay Connected with this Author: https://linktr.ee/ThatPsychNerd

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# psychology# mental health# child development# childhood

Comments / 6

Published by

** New Content MONTHLY, Starting February!** MS in Psychology | Mom of three cats and some house plants | #MentalHealthAdvocate #BeKind

NM
15K followers

More from That Psych Nerd

Personality May Be Influenced By Negative Childhood Experiences

The effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences on our personality. Adverse childhood experiences (ACE) may impact us in ways we don’t always see. An adverse childhood event is a potentially traumatic experience that occurs before the age of 18 years old. What happens in our childhood will dictate how we respond to our world growing up and how that shapes our personality.

Read full story
12 comments

Understanding Our Personality Through Childhood

Our behaviors as children show our unique personality. Growing up, we could all be categorized as inhibited or uninhibited children–but does that mean that children should be treated differently? Not necessarily, and being inhibited or uninhibited isn't right or wrong. There are pros and cons to both, and whether we are inhibited or uninhibited can affect our personality.

Read full story
4 comments

This is What Happened When I Didn't Believe The Narcissist's Lies

The consequence I faced of rebelling against the narcissist in my family. A narcissist is always out for themselves in any situation. They are only out for themselves — that's an obvious fact, isn't it? All in the narcissist's pursuit of self-satisfaction — there is no limit for them.

Read full story
2 comments

The Narcissist in My Life Craved My Time and Energy

The sneaky ways a narcissist took what was most precious. Lies are the bloodline of a narcissist. Behind every toxic narcissist’s actions lies a burning desire to take what they feel they deserve. Besides, anything that they want is already theirs anyway (to them, at least).

Read full story
15 comments

Growing Up in My Toxic Family

Growing up, I didn’t see much of anything wrong with my family — I thought this was normal. But as I grew up, I learned that my family was far from ordinary. It wasn’t until I was in college that I discovered the life I could have outside of my toxic family. But I always felt my family was a dirty secret that needed to remain hidden. I couldn’t let the toxicity in my family leak out into any other part of my life.

Read full story
1 comments

My Toxic Family Chipped Away at My Self-Esteem

Exploring how my family villainized me, all to protect the narcissist. I always felt that I didn’t fit in with the family if I wasn’t on board with their delusions surrounding the narcissist. I thought I was the problem with every silenced look I would receive, every discouraging word that laid the foundation for my self-worth.

Read full story
13 comments

My Toxic Family Protected The Narcissist

Exploring how my toxic family centered around the narcissist. The structure within a family is crucial to how the family runs. The family leaders, the older generation of grandparents, and older adults controlled what could happen.

Read full story
38 comments

Understanding Culture in a Toxic Family

Every day I lived my life not knowing if what my family said to me was ever true. As the years passed, I could never tell what sly truth was hidden in an outrageous lie. It all came to a boiling point during my time with my toxic family: I never wanted to talk to my family again. For many, this may be hard to understand.

Read full story
3 comments

When It May Be Time to Move On From a Toxic Friendship

The tell tales signs it may be time to retire a friendship. Throughout all the time in a toxic friendship, it became too much. I found myself face to face with another long novel of a text message from them. I had upset them deeply, and I needed to repair this friendship.

Read full story
45 comments

The Long-Term Behavior in Toxic Friendships

How a toxic friendship affected me, and how it may affect you also. Everyone has behavioral patterns — it’s a part of human nature. Everything we do in life is through one of our many behavior cycles. These behavior cycles can be unseen and unnoticed. Understanding our background and how we grew up influences our future relationships.

Read full story
3 comments

Understanding Toxic Behavior in a Friendship

Exploring the various ways that a toxic friendship can play out. A toxic relationship plays out in ways you may overlook and never understand. This person can be charming and welcoming — seemingly glowing with positivity.

Read full story
35 comments

Understanding Toxic Friendships

Toxic relationships aren't just reserved for romantic relationships. When we think of a toxic relationship, we can usually imagine a romantic relationship between two people. But a relationship does not always refer to a romantic relationship.

Read full story
6 comments

What Stability Means in Mental Health

There is a spot within the mood spectrum between depression and mania— this is considered someone’s baseline. For comparison purposes, a baseline is essential in a clinic setting to know someone’s daily functioning.

Read full story
13 comments

Mania Has More Than One Look

Exploring mania and the different variations. Mania is defined as a state where someone has an abnormally elevated mood, far from who they usually are — and is noticeable by others. The elevated mood others notice must last longer than just a few days.

Read full story
14 comments

Depression Has More Than One Look

Breaking down depression and the variations of depression. Depression is a disorder that can negatively impact your life and cause you to think, feel, and act differently. In fact, both extremes on the spectrum will negatively impact someone, either with depression or mania.

Read full story
6 comments

Understanding Mood Disorders on a Spectrum

Note: the contents of this article are not meant to treat or cure any disorder. Nor is the information listed here enough to replace mental health treatment from a licensed mental health professional.

Read full story
15 comments

The Truth About How Common Narcissism Really Is

Understanding how common narcissism truly is. With the word 'narcissist' becoming more popular, it’s essential to understand what narcissism is and hope common it actually is. Narcissism is a set pattern of behavior laced with grandiosity, arrogance, low self-esteem, and an overinflated ego.

Read full story
58 comments

Exercise Can Improve Anxiety Symptoms

The positive effect that exercise has on anxiety. Disclaimer:Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Why Your IQ May Not Matter

The one truth about your IQ that isn't as exciting as you might think. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy