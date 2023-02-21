Personality May Be Influenced By Negative Childhood Experiences

The effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences on our personality

What’s an ACE?

Adverse childhood experiences (ACE) may impact us in ways we don’t always see. An adverse childhood event is a potentially traumatic experience that occurs before the age of 18 years old. What happens in our childhood will dictate how we respond to our world growing up and how that shapes our personality.

A group of researchers sought to understand adverse childhood experiences by surveying over 9,500 people with a mean age of 56.1 years. The questionnaire is designed to cover many possible traumatic events. Within the questionnaire of adverse childhood experiences, there are yes or no questions that fall into three distinct categories:

Abuse: physical, emotional, or sexual abuse

Neglect: physical and emotional abuse

Household dysfunction: mental illness, domestic violence

The answers on the ACE questionnaire are tallied up, with each experience receiving a point. If you’re interested in knowing your score, you may click here to do so. Whatever your ACE score may be, it is not a reflection of you or your experiences as a whole, mainly because the ACE questionnaire does not consider positive childhood experiences.

In fact, positive experiences in our life may protect us from the effects of trauma. Life isn’t just full of bad times. Life can’t always be filled with excellent times. There’s a mix of good and bad–all of which we usually have no control over.

The circumstances we live through shape who we are–but they do not define us. The ACE questionnaire is a helpful tool for understanding what you have gone through in your own life and how that experience shaped your personality.

Understanding our childhood and what challenges we faced can help us understand who we are. What positive experiences intermingled with an adverse childhood event? How did that impact us growing up?

Understanding Our Personality

Personality is expansive and subjective, morphing throughout many phases of our life. Although genetics may be essential to personality development, it isn’t the only factor.

Our environment plays a vital role in personality development and how that shapes our personality.

As we grow during our early years, our personality and subsequent behavior develop based on what we experience. Traumatic events can significantly affect this development. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), more than two-thirds of children have reported experiencing at least one traumatic event by age 16.

Experiencing a traumatic event can be completely and utterly devastating. Trauma may impact a child’s behavior, including learning problems, criminal behavior, and long-term health problems (for a comprehensive list, I recommend reading SAMHSA’s Understanding Childhood Trauma).

Think about it like this: a secure child will have grown up feeling loved, cared for, and protected. However, an insecure child may have grown up in an unstable household where they were not loved, cared for, and protected (for example, a domestic violence situation), which can cause them to grow up feeling unprotected in their world.

If a child’s environment is not safe and predictable, they will view their world as unstable and unpredictable.

By reflecting on our own experiences, we can reflect on how we might have felt growing up. What was your homelife like throughout your childhood? What situations were a struggle for you and/or your entire family?

Understanding these moments helps us to see what we may have lacked, such as safety, love, or basic needs. Whatever the case, you’re still here–you survived it. What happened in the past will not define your present or your future.

By learning about yourself and your childhood, you can understand what shapes you and your personality over time.

