This is What Happened When I Didn't Believe The Narcissist's Lies

A Narcissist Only Looks Out For Themselves

A narcissist is always out for themselves in any situation. They are only out for themselves — that's an obvious fact, isn't it? All in the narcissist's pursuit of self-satisfaction — there is no limit for them.

You can get anything you want in life if you do anything it takes to get it. Even if that's compromising your family relationships.

The narcissist in my life was focused only on their desires and wants. They did and said anything they could to make a small battle go their way. But that's how narcissists are, though; they are only looking out for themselves.

Looking out for yourself and your safety is normal; you're most important in your life. A narcissist will take that to a new level. To a narcissist, we are simply living in their world.

Sometimes, what you may want can hurt other people. The narcissist in my life was basically ruling my family; they needed to have this control.

For my narcissist to ensure that nothing stood in their way, they controlled everything. To keep this control, lies and manipulation are a must.

At the end of the day, a narcissist needs someone who will accept their lies without question. For me? Well, I was never too keen on filling those requests.

Not accepting their lies

Over time, I learned that whatever the narcissist said was a lie. I never knew the narcissist to tell the truth. In fact, I don’t even know what the truth is from them.

Whenever I felt that I could trust them, they always did something to show me that I couldn’t. Quite simply, their truth never stayed the same.

At a point in time, around my teenage years, I was faced with a smear campaign from the narcissist in my life. During this time, the narcissist refused to acknowledge my existence. I mean, literally refuse to admit that I was there.

The narcissist could paint any narrative they wanted; I was powerless against them.

During family events I would be left out of conversation. I was treated a space that filled the spot at the dinner table.

I was watched with caution as if I was a wild animal that is completely unpredictable. All of this came through the lies that the narcissist told about me.

Through this time I learned one thing: the narcissist really hated me.

The narcissist always hated me

They hated me during these times because I wouldn’t believe the lies they were feeding us.

I became isolated from my family, not trusted, and hated — I was only 17 years old. I was just a child, being treated like I had the intentions of a sinister adult. Nothing I could do except live with what was dished out to me.

When you don’t accept the lies from someone that is never wrong, you’re left looking like a negative Nancy.

The narcissist made it known that I was not welcome.

And this is precisely what the narcissist wanted to happen. The lies the narcissist told about me caused other family members to turn against me.

The narcissist being who they are is simply enough of a reason for you to trust them. To doubt a narcissist is to put a bullseye on your back.

All while the narcissist is punishing you, a smear campaign is occurring. A smear campaign was the way the narcissist would spread lies about me.

It's like leaving a not-so-subtle hint at your outrageous behavior.

Through all of this and stepping back from the interpersonal conflict, I saw the bigger picture. The narcissist wanted to win every battle and keep up their image and false reality.

