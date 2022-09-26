The Narcissist in My Life Craved My Time and Energy

The sneaky ways a narcissist took what was most precious.

Lies are the bloodline of a narcissist.

Behind every toxic narcissist’s actions lies a burning desire to take what they feel they deserve. Besides, anything that they want is already theirs anyway (to them, at least).

I grew up with a narcissist that consistently laid reign over my life in one way or another. Getting to understand them, I learned that I could not trust a damn thing that came out of their mouth.

The lies would grow, morph and shapeshift into whatever the narcissist needed at that time. The constant lies left me with whiplash (and growing unrest about what the truth really was).

Sorting through the lies of a narcissist is an incompletable task. How can I be so sure what you told me one day will match the next. I cannot speak for every narcissist out there, but I speak for the one I know well.

Simply leaving me to sort through their lies kept me engaged and thinking about them. Every breadcrumb lie I saw focused on the narcissist--this is where why wanted me.

A narcissist can take your trust, time, dedication, and energy.

But how does that happen?

A narcissist takes from you by lying to get you where they want you.

Keeping me on the hook

I was the narcissist’s current focus of interest.

If you stand in the way of a narcissist, you’ll face the wrath of your betrayal. I found this out the hard way, trying to keep up with the narcissist's lies.

The reality is a mere suggestion to a narcissist; their ‘truth’ trumps all else. And it makes sense, right? When someone is desperate to feel powerful because they are deeply insecure, they will stop at nothing.

Being tied to a narcissist in any way will have some sort of negative effect on you. I was always given the nicest, sweetest voice from the narcissist. But then it would be followed up with a hurtful statement that represents their lack of love for me as a family member.

Your time is valuable. I noticed how much my time meant to the narcissist. Painting the picture of the life they wanted me to see, not the cracks that I seemed to notice.

The narcissist could paint any narrative they wanted

What is most valuable to a narcissist is your time and energy. The narcissist kept me on the hook with all their lies, probably adoring the special attention. But ultimately, I stood in the way of what they wanted.

The narcissist would always gaslight me — even through text messages. If they didn’t remember it happening, then it never happened. Period.

What kind of person can live like that? Well, a narcissist can.

It can describe someone who isn’t formally diagnosed but displays a set pattern of symptoms consistent with narcissism.

I can only speak about the narcissist in my life, but mine is keen on staying the way they are. They aren’t able to see the destructive nature of their behavior.

The lack of awareness the narcissist has of the impact of their behavior is detrimental.

I know that the narcissist in my life was hell-bent on proving how good they were, that they would literally jump through hoops to please others outside of our family.

Understanding the disorder behind a narcissist can be a challenging step to achieve — at first.

Understanding a narcissist comes with the task of understanding how a narcissist behaves.

Lies are their truth

Lies keep a narcissist’s image, reputation, and demands always fulfilled. The lies told by a narcissist are filled with confusion and misunderstanding.

The narcissist always chose to lie, even when the truth was right in front of their face. I saw it, clear as day.

With all of these lies, does a narcissist really believe them? Yes! Of course, they do; they need to. They must believe their lies — they simply can’t let the truth slip out.

It’s almost as if the truth would cause a narcissist would lose everything. While that isn’t always the case, it may be earth-shattering for the narcissist.

I kept track of the different answers to the same question I would receive. But I was never allowed to question that; it wasn’t something I needed to concern myself with — well, according to the rest of my family.

But it was hard to ignore the various lies I had to sort through. The mountainous lies that pile on top of one another are nothing more than a quick solution — and ultimate deterrence from taking accountability.

But there isn’t any accountability for them to take. They don’t need to take accountability.

