Growing Up in My Toxic Family

The effects of growing up in a toxic family

Growing up, I didn’t see much of anything wrong with my family — I thought this was normal. But as I grew up, I learned that my family was far from ordinary.

It wasn’t until I was in college that I discovered the life I could have outside of my toxic family. But I always felt my family was a dirty secret that needed to remain hidden. I couldn’t let the toxicity in my family leak out into any other part of my life.

There was always tension brewing among the various family members. Within a toxic family, many different levels of abuse can occur. Each person in a toxic family plays an essential role in keeping the toxic dynamic in the family.

I had no idea what role I played within my family through all of this. When abuse is your average, everyday life, it’s nearly impossible to see the destruction or what role you may have in everything.

We don’t always see the cycle of abuse within a toxic family. It’s why I needed to get out; I needed to get away from all of this. I was ignorant through my doings in a toxic family. I relied on my family — I needed them.

Why question what’s around you? If you aren’t exposed to anything different from what you have, then there is the ability to stay where you are. This is simply how things are; nothing will ever be the same.

Time away and having that healthy comparison made me understand how dysfunctional my family was. Through all this, my toxic family left me sorting through their lies— how was I to know the real truth?

My family lied to me

Everyone had to be stepped on in their time trying to make the narcissist happy. There wasn’t ever just a time when things were okay. Besides the narcissists, I know the other family members cared for me.

During the many times of conflict in my family, “Let’s keep the peace” were thrown around numerous times. Keeping the peace was the theme of the family — all at the price of hurting others.

At what price can we continue to pay to keep the peace? But nobody cared — they wanted to keep the narcissist happy. Keeping the peace doesn’t actually keep the peace like toxic families may like to think.

Preventing conflict or a black mark on a family’s reputation is nothing to keep the peace about. To maintain peace in the family is to exert control. Having control within the family secures compliance.

Compliance and blind trust are what my family wanted. To maintain this blind trust, I would be lied to constantly about anything imaginable. It came to the point where I began to sit and question my reality.

There were many times that I was ignored, belittled, and lied to protect the narcissist. Hurting me, breaking my trust, all in support of a narcissist, was preceded by years of manipulation.

