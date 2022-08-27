When It May Be Time to Move On From a Toxic Friendship

That Psych Nerd

The tell tales signs it may be time to retire a friendship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9WZ4_0hRNdDpA00
Adrian Swancar on Unsplash

Throughout all the time in a toxic friendship, it became too much. I found myself face to face with another long novel of a text message from them. I had upset them deeply, and I needed to repair this friendship.

You teach people how to treat you, but that doesn’t mean it’s an easy fix. Nor does this mean there is something inherently wrong with you. Our upbringing shapes our lives in ways that aren’t always clear until age.

And this is the boiling point that we fall into, where we notice how much a toxic friendship takes out of us.

It was all on my shoulders.

I needed to do something to fix this friendship — it was solely on me.

How can you stay happy when someone isn’t going to treat you with the respect you deserve?

All that is endured during your friendship comes to a breaking point.

Nobody can control who you are friends with, nor will they dictate how you get to act.

There comes the point where I always felt like I was walking on eggshells around them. I didn’t know what would set them off — I wasn’t free to be myself.

Was this friendship really worth saving?

This wasn’t the first time this had occurred, and it wouldn’t be my last. It all came to a point where I needed to decide whether to stay or go.

I had to really discuss whether this would be worth the pain.

That was a mistake that I made throughout my years.

No one is allowed to make you feel inferior. At the end of the day, we are all human beings, created in the same way.

“You may frequently feel sad, scared, frustrated, or angry, but may push these feelings away because you are accustomed to putting your friend’s needs first,” says Suraji Wagage, Ph.D., on Prevention.com.

Know that no one can deem you less than them; their perception of you is not reality.

I don’t care how long you’ve known me, how much we have in common, or all the fun we used to have — how you treat me matters.

How can I be happy when I’m stuck in a toxic friendship that leaves me drained and feeling worthless? We are faced with lessons from the relationships or friendships we enter into.

Do we continue on or try something different?

Suggested Reading: Any Relationship, Including Friendship, Can Be Toxic

Learning lessons and setting boundaries

After I was able to move on from this friendship, I was determined to never let this happen again. What would I take from this friendship, the complex parts that kept me away?

In the end, understand that some people are toxic and unwilling to change for various reasons.

As hard as it may be, acknowledging the role you played specifically in the relationship–and taking accountability for that. It’s more important to face our own toxic behaviors than to ignore their existence of them.

I needed to understand what was best for me — and act accordingly.

Boundaries are something that I learned about when I got out of any toxic friendship. I needed to be careful and watch what type of relationships I enter into in the future.

I needed to make a clear list of what my boundaries were.

Suggested Reading: Understanding Toxic Behavior in a Friendship

Establishing those boundaries with new friends allowed me to have the friendships and relationships I truly wanted. My friendships became fruitful rather than destructive.

Why boundaries matter

Boundaries matter because you are in control of your life and who you want to talk to. If you ever wonder if a boundary is appropriate or not, ask yourself this: if they were setting this boundary with me, how would that make me feel?

If someone doesn’t respect your boundaries, they aren’t worth the effort.

Making your boundary list

What do you want from a friendship? Take this time to understand what you want and how you want a friendship with others.

What would I need to do to keep myself safe and aware?

Make a list of what you expect and desire out of a friendship. What kinds of things do you like to do for fun that you would like to do with a friend?

  • What are some rigid boundaries that have no wiggle room? This is what is really important to you and is non-negotiable.
  • What are some things you want?

Setting and enforcing your boundaries will help you keep yourself safe and assertive. Know what you want and make sure that you are treated the way you deserve to be treated.

If this person can’t respect your boundaries, then there isn’t any room for them in your life.

Sometimes walking away is the best move.

.

Stay Connected With This Author: https://linktr.ee/ThatPsychNerd

As originally posted on Medium

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# psychology# relationships# toxic relationships# troubled relationships# mental health

Comments / 26

Published by

MS in Psychology | Mom of three cats and some house plants | #MentalHealthAdvocate #BeKind

NM
12972 followers

More from That Psych Nerd

Long-Term Behavior in a Toxic Friendship

How a toxic friendship affected me, and how it may affect you also. Everyone has behavioral patterns — it’s a part of human nature. Everything we do in life is through one of our many behavior cycles. These behavior cycles can be unseen and unnoticed. Understanding our background and how we grew up influences our future relationships.

Read full story
1 comments

Understanding Toxic Behavior in a Friendship

Exploring the various ways that a toxic friendship can play out. A toxic relationship plays out in ways you may overlook and never understand. This person can be charming and welcoming — seemingly glowing with positivity.

Read full story
8 comments

Understanding Toxic Friendships

Toxic relationships aren't just reserved for romantic relationships. When we think of a toxic relationship, we can usually imagine a romantic relationship between two people. But a relationship does not always refer to a romantic relationship.

Read full story
6 comments

What Stability Means in Mental Health

There is a spot within the mood spectrum between depression and mania— this is considered someone’s baseline. For comparison purposes, a baseline is essential in a clinic setting to know someone’s daily functioning.

Read full story
2 comments

Mania Has More Than One Look

Exploring mania and the different variations. Mania is defined as a state where someone has an abnormally elevated mood, far from who they usually are — and is noticeable by others. The elevated mood others notice must last longer than just a few days.

Read full story

Depression Has More Than One Look

Breaking down depression and the variations of depression. Depression is a disorder that can negatively impact your life and cause you to think, feel, and act differently. In fact, both extremes on the spectrum will negatively impact someone, either with depression or mania.

Read full story
5 comments

Understanding Mood Disorders on a Spectrum

Note: the contents of this article are not meant to treat or cure any disorder. Nor is the information listed here enough to replace mental health treatment from a licensed mental health professional.

Read full story
8 comments

The Truth About How Common Narcissism Really Is

Understanding how common narcissism truly is. With the word 'narcissist' becoming more popular, it’s essential to understand what narcissism is and hope common it actually is. Narcissism is a set pattern of behavior laced with grandiosity, arrogance, low self-esteem, and an overinflated ego.

Read full story
45 comments

Exercise Can Improve Anxiety Symptoms

The positive effect that exercise has on anxiety. Disclaimer:Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Why Your IQ May Not Matter

The one truth about your IQ that isn't as exciting as you might think. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
1 comments

Understanding the Signs and Symptoms of PTSD

Deconstructing the parts of PTSD and what a traumatic event is. Disclaimer:Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
49 comments

There are Multiple Type of Anxiety Disorders

Taking a look into generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety, and phobias. We all have anxiety — it’s meant to keep us alive. Anxiety does serve a purpose to some degree, but that should come sparingly. There are many people out there, around 40 million, who are diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, to be exact.

Read full story
72 comments

Nutrition Plays an Important Role in Mental Health

Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
16 comments

The Cycle of Behavior in a Toxic Relationship

Understanding the pattern of behavior that may occur in a toxic relationship. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
2 comments

Moments of Remembering Past Trauma

The uncomfortable flashbacks that stay in our mind and body. I live with PTSD. I’m not ashamed to say, nor will I ever be. And anyone who lives with PTSD knows that the flashbacks can be strong and present in the worst possible times. It could be as small as the smell of something that reminds me of those bad times.

Read full story
11 comments

Keeping Positivity in Times of Darkness

In a way that is completely free of toxic positivity. Positivity is the hardest lesson that I have had to learn throughout all my struggles. How simply the attitude and thoughts towards an event can drastically change the effects of that day.

Read full story
33 comments

The Narcissist in My Life Had a Score to Settle with Me

I was fighting a losing battle that I didn’t even know I was apart of. I always felt the narcissist in my life was someone I couldn’t trust. I have known this narcissist for my entire life, literally — they knew me since I was a few days old. Yet, I don’t know who this person truly is.

Read full story
50 comments

Creating a Toxic Family

Exploring how toxic families may form. Many people have seen what a toxic family may look like, or maybe they have experienced one themselves. Toxic families have a delicate system of moving parts that support the toxic family environment.

Read full story
36 comments

What Makes Someone a Narcissist

Breaking down the clear truths of a narcissist. A narcissist may have been diagnosed with a narcissistic personality disorder or someone who displays consistent narcissistic behavior signs. A narcissist has a repeated pattern of manipulative and destructive behavior.

Read full story
290 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy