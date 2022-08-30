The Long-Term Behavior in Toxic Friendships

How a toxic friendship affected me, and how it may affect you also.

Everyone has behavioral patterns — it’s a part of human nature. Everything we do in life is through one of our many behavior cycles. These behavior cycles can be unseen and unnoticed. Understanding our background and how we grew up influences our future relationships.

The decisions I made in my life were not free from judgment — they were always met with criticism from my toxic friendships. This would be a consistent theme that I saw: the same issues would always present themselves.

I spent too much time with other friends.

I didn’t message them enough.

I disagreed with their point of argument.

I had a differing opinion from them.

What I ate was unhealthy.

I began dating someone and didn’t have time for them anymore.

But it doesn’t matter; a recurrent issue responds to a specific situation — there is always something that triggers this boiling point.

Behavior is key!

If things are as they are, and what was once in that friendship is gone — is the future still bright?

Long-term behavior in a toxic friendship

The behaviors repeating themselves through our behavior cycles lead us to establish long-term behavior in a toxic friendship.

We all strive to connect and be a part of a group. At the end of the day, we all want to be a part of something bigger than ourselves.

We all want to be accepted and cared for by others — it’s human nature.

Over time the toxic friend’s behavior begins to cycle — there’s a pattern in their actions.

I decided that enough was enough.

The main issues in a toxic relationship aren’t isolated instances. Instead, the issues in a toxic relationship stem from a long pattern of behavior. The situations may differ in various ways, but the core issues are still present.

They controlled me to a certain extent, where their opinion of me was the most important. They also highly criticized my other friends.

Eventually, they let me leave some friendships because they didn’t like my friend. I wasn’t allowed to have friends that I didn’t like. If they didn’t like my other friends, I should respect and honor their request to terminate my friendship — it was an implicit demand.

Over time, the toxic friendship becomes something more — it chips away at who you are. With this insecurity exploited through a toxic friendship, you’re left wondering who to trust.

How far are you willing to go to keep this person happy?

But it all comes to a point where we cannot continue — it all comes to a breaking point.

