Understanding Toxic Behavior in a Friendship

That Psych Nerd

Exploring the various ways that a toxic friendship can play out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06sqqg_0hR21o3A00
Xin on Unsplash

A toxic relationship plays out in ways you may overlook and never understand. This person can be charming and welcoming — seemingly glowing with positivity.

Toxic people don’t show they are toxic right away — it’s not something that is always glaringly obvious. Over time I began to notice that they thought poorly of me — or simply looked down on who I was.

Even having a friend that pretends to be happy for you while yet they put you down with passive aggressive behavior, there is low reciprocity, and even expecting a lot from you are behaviors in toxic friendships.

I am experienced with the trials of a toxic friendship. And for many years, I really thought that I was the problem.

Since I thought I was the problem, how could I see a way out? The only way out was for me to change (boy, was I wrong!) The behavior in a toxic friendship is meant to make someone feel unseen and inferior, which can cause anxiety around the friendship.

My toxic friend always seemed to find a laundry list of problems with me and how it affected them in the friendship.

As we learn and grow throughout life, we learn that that talk is cheap. What you say means nothing.

Show, don’t tell.

Examples of toxic behavior

Toxic behavior can and will look different between different toxic friendships. But what are some specific ways that toxic friendships can look like?

Aside from how they make you feel, does it seem like their friendship is conditional? Does their friendly behavior need to be repaid by you?

Do they demand your time and energy?

Do they push those boundaries that you set up?

How does this person respect who you are?

Does this friendship make you happy or fearful, stressed or excited? Whatever feelings you have, identify them and understand how they connect within this friendship.

According to PsychAlive, there are specific behaviors that can have a potentially toxic effect within relationships:

  • Being selfish or demanding, behaving as if you have power over your partner.
  • Acting out the role of parent or child by showing submission or dominance.
  • Using emotional coercion or manipulation to get what you want.
  • Denying your own or your partner’s separateness or individuality, instead seeking a merged identity.
  • Confusing real love with desperation or emotional hunger.
  • Refusing to act in kind ways with actions your partner would perceive as loving.

Source: PsychAlive | Toxic Relationships

A toxic friendship will be vastly different from one to the next, yet there will be similar behaviors exhibited. Toxic behavior can be seen as the following (although toxic behavior is not limited to what is merely contained on this list), according to BetterUp.com:

  • Lack of trust
  • Highly judgmental
  • Rudeness
  • Lack of empathy for other people
  • Quick to anger
  • Arrogant
  • Self-centered

Behavior is very telling of someone’s true motives. Look at someone’s actions, don’t just take their word for it. The best way to understand how someone will treat your long-term is how they are treating you right now.

.

