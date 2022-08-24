Understanding Toxic Friendships

Toxic relationships aren't just reserved for romantic relationships.

When we think of a toxic relationship, we can usually imagine a romantic relationship between two people. But a relationship does not always refer to a romantic relationship.

Any relationship can be toxic.

Friendships can be toxic and damaging — just as much, if not more. In fact, 84% of women and 75% of men have experienced a toxic relationship at some point in their life.

Toxic relationships are thought to look the same — aggressive acts, manipulation, and distrust. And while that is true, the way behavior plays out will vary.

All that I went through in various toxic friendships led me down the same path. The long-term behavior that happens tells what kind of friendship you are in.

Due to this constant cycle of toxic friendships I was in, I realized how much I was settling for.

I thought friendships were supposed to be rough even into my early twenties. I had this deep-seated need to be liked by everyone — I was highly insecure. I thought I was too flawed to live life the way I wanted to.

Through these toxic friendships, I gathered lessons about who I was and what I wanted from friendships. The boundaries we set in life ultimately keep us from falling into another toxic relationship.

We must first start by understanding what a toxic friendship can look like.

What can toxic friendships look like?

I never knew my worth — and my toxic friendship ensured that I never would. My insecurity made me the perfect target to boss around and be manipulated. There is an imbalance within the relationship, codependency, or even a strong need to please this person.

Toxic relationships are distinctly shown to be riddled with conflict, competition, disrespect, and a lack of support from the people in the relationship (Toxic People by Dr. Lillian Glass, as referenced in Cumminsbhs.org).

I thought toxic friendships caused you to do drugs or do dangerous things. A friendship can be toxic in ways that seem innocent. From pushing you to get the best grades possible or shaming you for your choices, they don’t approve of.

A toxic friendship can play out in many ways — there isn’t just one way a relationship can be toxic.

The good days are fun and dandy, but what matters is when the days may not be that great.

“A good friend having a bad day might snap at you or seem distant, but they’ll likely apologize once things settle down. Toxic friends, on the other hand, tend to follow a pattern that never really dies down. They won’t show much regret or inclination to change, even when they realize they made you feel bad.”

-In a Toxic Friendship? Here’s What to Look For (and How to Handle It) from HealthLine

Instead of fleeing from the bad vibes that I felt with this person, I stayed. I thought that I was the source of their bad vibes. I honestly thought I deserved to be treated the way I was. I accepted where I was with my friendships because it was my fault.

As originally posted on Medium

