Understanding Toxic Friendships

Toxic relationships aren't just reserved for romantic relationships.
When we think of a toxic relationship, we can usually imagine a romantic relationship between two people. But a relationship does not always refer to a romantic relationship.
Any relationship can be toxic.
Friendships can be toxic and damaging — just as much, if not more. In fact, 84% of women and 75% of men have experienced a toxic relationship at some point in their life.
Toxic relationships are thought to look the same — aggressive acts, manipulation, and distrust. And while that is true, the way behavior plays out will vary.
All that I went through in various toxic friendships led me down the same path. The long-term behavior that happens tells what kind of friendship you are in.
Due to this constant cycle of toxic friendships I was in, I realized how much I was settling for.
I thought friendships were supposed to be rough even into my early twenties. I had this deep-seated need to be liked by everyone — I was highly insecure. I thought I was too flawed to live life the way I wanted to.
Through these toxic friendships, I gathered lessons about who I was and what I wanted from friendships. The boundaries we set in life ultimately keep us from falling into another toxic relationship.
We must first start by understanding what a toxic friendship can look like.
What can toxic friendships look like?
I never knew my worth — and my toxic friendship ensured that I never would. My insecurity made me the perfect target to boss around and be manipulated. There is an imbalance within the relationship, codependency, or even a strong need to please this person.
Toxic relationships are distinctly shown to be riddled with conflict, competition, disrespect, and a lack of support from the people in the relationship (Toxic People by Dr. Lillian Glass, as referenced in Cumminsbhs.org).
I thought toxic friendships caused you to do drugs or do dangerous things. A friendship can be toxic in ways that seem innocent. From pushing you to get the best grades possible or shaming you for your choices, they don’t approve of.
A toxic friendship can play out in many ways — there isn’t just one way a relationship can be toxic.
The good days are fun and dandy, but what matters is when the days may not be that great.
“A good friend having a bad day might snap at you or seem distant, but they’ll likely apologize once things settle down. Toxic friends, on the other hand, tend to follow a pattern that never really dies down. They won’t show much regret or inclination to change, even when they realize they made you feel bad.”
-In a Toxic Friendship? Here’s What to Look For (and How to Handle It) from HealthLine
Instead of fleeing from the bad vibes that I felt with this person, I stayed. I thought that I was the source of their bad vibes. I honestly thought I deserved to be treated the way I was. I accepted where I was with my friendships because it was my fault.
.
Stay Connected With This Author: https://linktr.ee/ThatPsychNerd
Comments / 6