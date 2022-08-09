Depression Has More Than One Look

That Psych Nerd

Breaking down depression and the variations of depression.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423nhs_0h9rIlOu00
Basar Dogan on Unsplash

Depression is a disorder that can negatively impact your life and cause you to think, feel, and act differently. In fact, both extremes on the spectrum will negatively impact someone, either with depression or mania.

Growing up in my toxic family, I always noticed how my depression symptoms were treated as something that was nothing more than the sniffles.

It wasn’t that big of a deal.

I was treated as if my symptoms were nothing more severe than the next ‘depressed’ person. In fact, my toxic family acted as if I was a liar, a fake, and seeking nothing but attention.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, these are the typical list of symptoms (or diagnostic criteria) of depression:

  • Persistent sad, anxious, or “empty” mood
  • Feelings of hopelessness or pessimism
  • Irritability
  • Feelings of guilt, worthlessness, or helplessness
  • Loss of interest or pleasure in hobbies and activities
  • Decreased energy or fatigue
  • Moving or talking more slowly
  • Feeling restless or having trouble sitting still
  • Difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions
  • Difficulty sleeping, early-morning awakening, or oversleeping
  • Appetite and/or weight changes

Aches or pains, headaches, cramps, or digestive problems without a clear physical cause and/or that do not ease even with treatment

(Source: National Institute of Mental Health, Depression)

This is only an essential list of symptoms that are most common to see and used for diagnosis. Not everyone will experience every symptom on this list. But this also does not mean symptoms are merely confined to what is on this list.

Different Variations of Depression

Mental illness will look different for everyone, so we cannot have a one-size-fits-all approach to mental health. The variations in circumstances, genetics, and environment can influence people in drastically different ways.

Throughout my life, I have noticed how differently depression can affect everyone. I noticed how my depressive episodes would look drastically different than a friend experiencing the same disorder.

Variations occur with any disorder — not just mental health — it’s to be expected.

Major Depressive Disorder

People who live with major depressive disorder experience periods of depressive symptoms but also have periods of being at their baseline. This type of depression doesn’t frequently occur for someone, but that doesn’t lessen the severity.

A depressive episode can last anywhere from a few weeks to months — some symptoms can persist for a year.

Dysthymia

Also known as persistent depression, it is where someone experiences ‘mild’ depression symptoms every day with little to no relief. But don’t let the word mild fool you; mild symptoms can still affect someone’s quality of life.

Compared to a depressive episode, someone will experience symptoms of depression daily. Dysthymia can last for nearly two years, but the symptoms won’t be as severe as major depressive disorder.

Postpartum Depression

Postpartum depression isn’t always caused by some significant reason — other than it being a complication of giving birth to a baby. Sometimes these feelings of depression can be misunderstood as the baby blues.

It’s not uncommon for someone to experience the “baby blues,” but that should typically last for only 3–5 days.

Seasonal Affective Disorder

Typically people with SAD will experience a lessened mood in the fall, which continues until the conclusion of winter. Also known as seasonal depression, this disorder occurs with changes throughout the year. The parts of life we most certainly have no control over include the changing seasons.

Although it is common to see seasonal affective disorder during the fall or winter months, it is possible to experience SAD during the spring or summer.

Psychotic Depression

Psychotic depression is a sub-type of major depressive disorder where someone displays psychotic symptoms. Psychosis refers to hallucinations that can appear in the following ways:

  • auditory (hearing voices, etc.)
  • visual (seeing people or other things that others do not see)
  • olfactory (smelling something that doesn’t exist, etc.)
  • Tactical hallucinations (being able to feel sensations without anything actually causing them)

As originally posted on Medium

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# depression# mental health# health# psychiatry# psychology

Comments / 5

Published by

MS in Psychology | Mom of three cats and some house plants | #MentalHealthAdvocate #BeKind

NM
12742 followers

More from That Psych Nerd

What Stability Means in Mental Health

There is a spot within the mood spectrum between depression and mania— this is considered someone’s baseline. For comparison purposes, a baseline is essential in a clinic setting to know someone’s daily functioning.

Read full story
2 comments

Mania Has More Than One Look

Exploring mania and the different variations. Mania is defined as a state where someone has an abnormally elevated mood, far from who they usually are — and is noticeable by others. The elevated mood others notice must last longer than just a few days.

Read full story

Understanding Mood Disorders on a Spectrum

Note: the contents of this article are not meant to treat or cure any disorder. Nor is the information listed here enough to replace mental health treatment from a licensed mental health professional.

Read full story
8 comments

The Truth About How Common Narcissism Really Is

Understanding how common narcissism truly is. With the word 'narcissist' becoming more popular, it’s essential to understand what narcissism is and hope common it actually is. Narcissism is a set pattern of behavior laced with grandiosity, arrogance, low self-esteem, and an overinflated ego.

Read full story
45 comments

Exercise Can Improve Anxiety Symptoms

The positive effect that exercise has on anxiety. Disclaimer:Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Why Your IQ May Not Matter

The one truth about your IQ that isn't as exciting as you might think. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
1 comments

Understanding the Signs and Symptoms of PTSD

Deconstructing the parts of PTSD and what a traumatic event is. Disclaimer:Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
49 comments

There are Multiple Type of Anxiety Disorders

Taking a look into generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety, and phobias. We all have anxiety — it’s meant to keep us alive. Anxiety does serve a purpose to some degree, but that should come sparingly. There are many people out there, around 40 million, who are diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, to be exact.

Read full story
72 comments

Nutrition Plays an Important Role in Mental Health

Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
16 comments

The Cycle of Behavior in a Toxic Relationship

Understanding the pattern of behavior that may occur in a toxic relationship. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
2 comments

Moments of Remembering Past Trauma

The uncomfortable flashbacks that stay in our mind and body. I live with PTSD. I’m not ashamed to say, nor will I ever be. And anyone who lives with PTSD knows that the flashbacks can be strong and present in the worst possible times. It could be as small as the smell of something that reminds me of those bad times.

Read full story
11 comments

Keeping Positivity in Times of Darkness

In a way that is completely free of toxic positivity. Positivity is the hardest lesson that I have had to learn throughout all my struggles. How simply the attitude and thoughts towards an event can drastically change the effects of that day.

Read full story
33 comments

The Narcissist in My Life Had a Score to Settle with Me

I was fighting a losing battle that I didn’t even know I was apart of. I always felt the narcissist in my life was someone I couldn’t trust. I have known this narcissist for my entire life, literally — they knew me since I was a few days old. Yet, I don’t know who this person truly is.

Read full story
50 comments

Creating a Toxic Family

Exploring how toxic families may form. Many people have seen what a toxic family may look like, or maybe they have experienced one themselves. Toxic families have a delicate system of moving parts that support the toxic family environment.

Read full story
36 comments

What Makes Someone a Narcissist

Breaking down the clear truths of a narcissist. A narcissist may have been diagnosed with a narcissistic personality disorder or someone who displays consistent narcissistic behavior signs. A narcissist has a repeated pattern of manipulative and destructive behavior.

Read full story
290 comments

Understanding Narcissism Research

Exploring the present and future prospects of narcissism research. Narcissism is a rapidly growing topic throughout the internet. People want to know what a narcissist is and what the signs are. Narcissism is not only linked to narcissistic personality disorder but it is also tied to personality traits.

Read full story
6 comments

Understanding the Link Between ADHD and Anxiety

People with ADHD 50% more likely to have an anxiety disorder. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or ADHD, is a common mental health disorder, along with anxiety. ADHD and anxiety are two different types of mental health disorders that can both influence one another.

Read full story
60 comments

Surviving a Toxic Family

There's so much more to life than a toxic family. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.

Read full story
42 comments

Sparking Motivation in The Brain

Exploring research on the neuron that is linked to motivation in the brain. We all strive for motivation, from our exercise routine to even getting out of bed in the morning. Motivation is at the foot of everything that we do.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy