ABCs of Babysitting: Empowering Teens and Supporting Working Families

Lauren Graves, a Youth Services librarian, was awarded 700 pennies after spending three hours babysitting an unruly child. Graves realized that she had not discussed the details of the job beforehand, including the cost and the child's behavioral issues.

In an effort to help teens navigate the world of babysitting, a new program called the ABCs of Babysitting has been launched at four libraries in Fort Worth. The four-hour class covers topics such as child development, safety, CPR training, and entertaining and reading to children.

The program aims to help working families and teens who often find themselves responsible for babysitting their younger siblings during the summer. The workshops also teach conversational skills and provide participants with a toolkit containing resources for crafts and activities.