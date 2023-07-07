Building a Community of Little Farmers at the Dallas Farmers Market

The Dallas Farmers Market offers activities for children every weekend, including coloring, learning, and hands-on experiences. They believe in teaching children about the different seasons and are happy to share their knowledge at the info booth.
They also welcome volunteers to help with various tasks such as gardening, assisting the Little Farmers, and participating in events.Visit here for more details
