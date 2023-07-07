SAPD Escorts Pilot after Successful Emergency Landing on Knickerbocker Road

A pilot in San Angelo, TX successfully made an emergency landing on Knickerbocker Road after running out of fuel. No injuries or damage occurred thanks to the pilot's quick actions.
The San Angelo Police Department received a call from DFW's Air Traffic Control about the situation. The pilot landed safely near Knickerbocker Road and Loop 306 without any harm to the plane or property.
This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.
