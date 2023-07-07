Dallas, TX

Texas Fresh: A Chef's Demo of Compressed Watermelon Salad

Texas Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ylx1e_0nIgzJPU00

The text discusses the availability of summer produce in Texas, particularly at the Dallas Farmers Market. It highlights the variety of fruits and vegetables that are currently in season, including watermelon, cantaloupe, blueberries, peaches, tomatoes, squash, and okra. The text also mentions a Chef Demo event with Chef Eric Salome, who will be preparing a Texas-Grown Fresh Watermelon Salad.

The recipe for the Compressed Watermelon Salad is then provided. It includes ingredients such as local watermelon, cucumbers, tomatoes, tomato leaves (or basil), Texas Olive oil, and salt. The recipe instructs the reader to cut the watermelon into slices, remove the seeds, and place the pieces in the freezer. The cucumber and tomatoes are then cut into pieces, and the watermelon is thawed before being cut into cubes.

The recipe also includes instructions for making the pesto, using the watermelon seeds, tomato leaves (or basil), olive oil, and salt. The pesto is ground to a chunky paste and can be tossed with the tomato, cucumber, and watermelon or served separately. The salad can be enjoyed the same day or stored in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 days.

Overall, the text emphasizes the availability of fresh summer produce in Texas and provides a recipe for a watermelon salad using local ingredients.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Texas

2K followers

More from Texas Updates

Galveston, TX

Preserving the Wilds of Galveston: Help Save the Anchor Bay Peninsula and Protect 697 Species

Artist Boat is seeking assistance from the public to raise $10 million in order to protect and preserve 1,400 acres of wild lands on West Galveston Island. The organization has already saved 898 acres and is currently working towards acquiring an additional 140 acres known as the Anchor Bay Peninsula.

Read full story
Austin, TX

Exploring Historic Austin: The University of Texas and Beyond

The University of Texas in Austin is home to many historic sites that offer a glimpse into the city's storied past. The university's architectural character was established in the early 20th century by architects Cass Gilbert and Paul Philippe Cret, who designed buildings with limestone walls, red tile roofs, and Spanish-Mediterranean details. The Main Building Tower, designed by Cret in 1937, serves as the symbolic center of the university. The campus has expanded over the years to accommodate over 50,000 students and now spans more than 350 acres.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

The Restoration of Fort Worth's Historic Blue Flame

The blue flame on top of the former Lone Star Gas Building in Fort Worth has been restored. The building, designed by architect Wyatt C. Hedrick in 1929, is a historic landmark.

Read full story
Klein, TX

Dedicated Parent and Family Liaisons Honored with Superintendent's Initiative Award for Outstanding Community Service

Ms. Mandy DeLeon and Ms. Elouise Washington, parent and family liaisons at Klein Forest High School in Klein, Texas, have been awarded the 2023 Superintendent's Initiative Award for their dedication to serving the school community.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Helping Fort Worth Animal Care & Control: Fostering and Adopting Kittens during Kitten Season

Fort Worth Animal Care & Control is currently experiencing kitten season, with over 150 cat intakes in less than a week. They currently have over 250 cats in their care. It is advised to leave kittens alone, as their mother is usually the best caregiver. Mother cats often leave their kittens temporarily to hunt or provide for their family, so it does not mean they have been abandoned. Bringing feral kittens to the shelter is not the best course of action unless the mother cat has not returned or the kittens are sick or dehydrated. Fort Worth Animal Care & Control can assess and assist in such cases.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Introduces Convenient QR Code System for Boat Ramp Passes

The City of Fort Worth has introduced a new online system for purchasing boat ramp passes on Lake Worth. QR code signs will be installed at the Casino Beach and Arrow Park boat ramp locations, allowing boaters to easily purchase passes by scanning the code with their smartphone camera.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Police Investigate Fatal Shooting at 4801 Allendale Road

The Houston police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at 4801 Allendale Road at around 1:15 a.m. today. The victim's identity is still pending verification. HPD Homicide Division Detectives reported that officers responded to a call about gunshots at an apartment complex and found the victim inside a vacant unit with at least one gunshot wound. The male was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Read full story
Lake Jackson, TX

Final Phase of Willow Street Repairs: Updates and Impact on Church and Daycare

The Willow Street repairs are entering their final phase. Crews will work on the north side near the church and daycare on Saturday. Residents and the church have been notified. On Wednesday, work will shift to the south side, also affecting Cardinal Street. The new water main section will be connected, and affected residents will receive handouts on Monday.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Conroe, TX

Conroe High School Junior, Alexia Adams, Represents School at Prestigious Congress of Future Medical Leaders

Alexia Adams, a junior at Conroe High School, recently attended the Congress of Future Medical Leaders at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell. The Congress is an exclusive program for high school students who show dedication to pursuing careers in medicine.

Read full story
La Marque, TX

Enhancing Child Safety: Free Car Seat Check Event at La Marque Fire Department

The La Marque Fire Department is hosting a free car seat check event on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 9 AM - 12 PM at Central Fire Station. Certified experts will inspect and offer guidance on car seat installation to ensure child safety on the road. For more information, contact 832-824-3488 or ajremo@texaschildrens.org.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Waltrip HS Boys Golf Team Claims District 9-5A Championship and Sets Sights on Future Success

The Waltrip High School boys golf team has been crowned the District 9-5A champions for the 2022-2023 season. Led by Coach Tristan Randle, the team has seen significant improvements this year with the addition of sophomore Houston Perry playing alongside sophomore Anthony Aguilar.

Read full story
Galveston, TX

From Fashion Staple to Museum Artifact: The Rosenberg Treasure Glove Stretcher

Glove stretchers were used to stretch and restore kid gloves in the late 19th century. The Rosenberg Library Museum received a glove stretcher as a gift from Mildred Robertson's estate, which is made of varnished wood with a spring-loaded mechanism.

Read full story
Kaufman, TX

Law Enforcement Agencies Join Forces with Texas Anti-Gang Center to Tackle Street Crimes in Kaufman County

Law enforcement agencies in the Kaufman County area have partnered with the Texas Anti-Gang Center to address street crime issues in the region. This partnership includes funding for investigators, prosecutors, equipment, and training, as well as leveraging intelligence capabilities to enhance resident safety.

Read full story
La Marque, TX

Enhancing Child Safety: Free Car Seat Check Event at La Marque Fire Department

The La Marque Fire Department is hosting a free car seat check event on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 9 AM - 12 PM at Central Fire Station. Certified experts will inspect and offer guidance on car seat installation to ensure child safety on the road. For more information, contact 832-824-3488 or ajremo@texaschildrens.org.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas First Lady and Secretary of State Lead European Economic Development Mission to Boost Texas Economy

First Lady Cecilia Abbott and Secretary of State Jane Nelson will lead an economic development mission to Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The mission aims to promote Texas' economy and attract global business investments.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Dallas Wings and Dwell with Dignity Revamp Speer ES Lounge, Creating a Teacher Oasis

Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale and nonprofit organization Dwell with Dignity have partnered to makeover the staff lounge at Speer Elementary. The lounge now features a spacious blue sofa, new coffee maker, microwave, toaster, and two small items that caught the attention of Maria Soto, Speer's teacher of the year - salt and pepper shakers.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Starting Each Day with Gratitude: Thanking God for His Promises

Dr. Joye Baker, an adjunct professor and women's advisor at EML and Dallas Theological Seminary, emphasizes the importance of starting each day by thanking God for His promises from Philippians 4:6-7.

Read full story
Killeen, TX

Two Dog Attack Incidents in Killeen Prompt Police Response and Investigation

During the Fourth of July week, Killeen Police in Texas responded to two separate dog attack incidents. The first occurred on July 4, when officers were called to Jakespoon Drive and Ida Drive. Two aggressive dogs were chasing people in the neighborhood, and one of them had attacked an elderly man, tearing at his pant leg and shoe. The officer attempted to lure the dogs away with water, but they charged at him, leading him to shoot and kill both dogs. The owner was contacted, and the Animal Control Unit will handle the investigation.

Read full story
2 comments
Corpus Christi, TX

Traffic Updates: Street Closures and Impacts in Corpus Christi, Texas

Several street closures are taking place in Corpus Christi, Texas, due to construction, special events, or maintenance. Motorists are advised to follow posted speed limits, pay attention, and watch out for workers. Some of the major closures include Gollihar Road from Bernandino Street to Prescott Street, Hearn Road from Callicoatte Road to the Dead End, and Junior Beck Road from Bear Lane to Old Brownsville Road. Wayfinding and detour signage will be in place for motorists' guidance.

Read full story
Corpus Christi, TX

17th Annual Express Beach Soccer Fest to Take Place at McGee Beach in Corpus Christi

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department and Express Soccer are hosting the 17th Annual Express Beach Soccer Fest at McGee Beach in Corpus Christi, TX. The five-on-five soccer tournament will take place this Saturday and Sunday, with games starting at 8:00 a.m. and ending around 8:00 p.m. each day. More than 175 teams from across the state, spanning various age groups, will participate in the event. Around 3,000 spectators are expected over the two-day period. The event is free and open to the public, and food trucks will be available for refreshments.Visit here for more details.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy