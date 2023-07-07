School Nutrition Services: A Fresh Approach to Feeding SBISD Students and Promoting Healthy Habits

Child Nutrition Services has undergone a rebranding and is now known as School Nutrition Services (SNS).

The director of SNS, Michael Francis, emphasizes the importance of the customer experience in connecting with the public.

SNS aims to change the perception of school nutrition and establish a brand personality within the SBISD community.

The department believes that school meals greatly impact student development and academic performance, and they are dedicated to providing good food that encourages healthy eating habits.

The rebranding decision was made after receiving feedback from the SBISD community, who had the opportunity to vote for their preferred department name.