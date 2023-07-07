Tim Lee to Host Live Events on Facebook and YouTube to Advocate for Retiree COLA Amendment

Tim Lee, the Executive Director of the Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA), will host a series of live events on Facebook and YouTube starting on July 11. The focus will be on passing a constitutional amendment for a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for retirees in the November election.

The events can be viewed on TRTA's Facebook page or YouTube channel and will be recorded for later viewing. The series will continue on the second Tuesday of each month leading up to the November 7, 2023 election.