TRTA Launches Live Events to Advocate for Improved Benefits and COLAs for TRS Retirees

The Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA) is wishing its members a Happy Fourth of July and expressing gratitude for their support in advocating for improved benefits for Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) retirees.

TRTA Executive Director Tim Lee will be broadcasting live on Facebook and YouTube on July 11 at 4:00 p.m. to kick off the organization's efforts to ensure eligible TRS annuitants receive the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) percentages passed in Senate Bill 10.

A constitutional amendment must pass in the November 2023 General Election for the COLAs to be authorized and effective in January 2024. Members are encouraged to mark their calendars for this live event and spread the word among fellow retirees.

Tim Lee will continue hosting these live events on the second Tuesday of every month until November 7, 2023. The live events can be easily accessed on TRTA's Facebook page or YouTube channel, and recordings are available afterwards.