CPJHS Student Emilio Fuentes Makes History as Co-Champion at National Spanish Spelling Bee

Emilio Fuentes, a student from Tomball ISD and Creekside Park Junior High, was declared a Co-Champion at the National Spanish Spelling Bee in El Paso.
The event brought together twenty-eight champions from across the United States.
Fuentes and Natalia Acosta of New Mexico were both named Co-Champions after showcasing their exceptional spelling skills in Spanish.
The competition lasted five hours and included high-difficulty words.
Fuentes became the first-ever participant from Tomball ISD to compete at the National Competition.
The top three winners received cash prizes sponsored by Flutec, the Platinum Sponsor.Visit here for more details
This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.
Comments / 0