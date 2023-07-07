CPJHS Student Emilio Fuentes Makes History as Co-Champion at National Spanish Spelling Bee

Emilio Fuentes, a student from Tomball ISD and Creekside Park Junior High, was declared a Co-Champion at the National Spanish Spelling Bee in El Paso.

The event brought together twenty-eight champions from across the United States.

Fuentes and Natalia Acosta of New Mexico were both named Co-Champions after showcasing their exceptional spelling skills in Spanish.

The competition lasted five hours and included high-difficulty words.

Fuentes became the first-ever participant from Tomball ISD to compete at the National Competition.

The top three winners received cash prizes sponsored by Flutec, the Platinum Sponsor.