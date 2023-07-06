Enhancing Drainage and Landscaping: Construction Zone's Splash Pad Improvement Project Begins

A new project called the Splash Pad Improvement Project at the City Park in the Construction Zone is starting.
The project aims to enhance the drainage and landscaping around the splash pad.
It will commence on Monday, July 10, and is anticipated to finish by Thursday, July 13.
As the construction area will be closed, residents are requested to cooperate, exercise caution, and avoid the construction area.Visit here for more details
