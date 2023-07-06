Upcoming Improvements to Hurricane Evacuation Route - SH 146 Corridor

Currently, there is one northbound lane paved in Kemah from Cien Road to FM 518, and from Hardesty to 4th Street in Seabrook.

The contractor is preparing to pave the second northbound lane, which is expected to be completed by the end of July.

Once paved, the northbound lane will remain in one lane, but the second lane will be available for hurricane evacuation.

In the event of an evacuation, a contraflow plan is in place that shows two northbound lanes.

In Kemah, northbound SH 146 traffic will be redirected onto the southbound side just north of SH 96, and will transition back onto the northbound lanes at FM 2094.