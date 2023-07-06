North Richland Hills, TX

Lost and Found: NRH Police Department's Online Tool Connects Owners with Lost Property

The NRH Police Department has created a "Lost and Found" feature on their website to help connect found property with owners. The online tool allows community members to check for missing items and technicians will update a spreadsheet with unclaimed property.

To check the list, visit the Police Department website and click the lost and found button. If you believe an item belongs to you, email foundproperty@nrhtx.com and provide proof of ownership to claim it.

Visit here for more details

