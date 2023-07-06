Lost and Found: NRH Police Department's Online Tool Connects Owners with Lost Property

The NRH Police Department has created a "Lost and Found" feature on their website to help connect found property with owners. The online tool allows community members to check for missing items and technicians will update a spreadsheet with unclaimed property.
To check the list, visit the Police Department website and click the lost and found button. If you believe an item belongs to you, email foundproperty@nrhtx.com and provide proof of ownership to claim it.Visit here for more details
This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.
Comments / 0