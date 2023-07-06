Ground-based Mosquito Spraying Scheduled in Zone 1 on July 7 & 8 to Control West Nile Virus

On July 5, 2023, the City's environmental services division discovered a positive West Nile virus test in a mosquito trap.

This is the fourth positive result of the season and the second in Zone 1.

Zone 1 includes Alsbury Blvd., Summercrest Blvd., Wilshire Blvd., Renfro St., and Brushy Mound.

The City of Burleson plans to conduct truck-based spraying to control mosquitoes.

The spraying will occur from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8.

It will specifically target subdivisions within the designated spray zones.

However, if it rains or if wind speeds exceed 10 miles per hour, the spraying may be rescheduled.