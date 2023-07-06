Upgraded CAER Siren System to be Tested on Monday, July 10

The first test of the upgraded Community Awareness and Emergency Response siren system will take place on Monday, July 10 at 12:10 p.m. The sirens will sound for up to three minutes as part of the test, which is conducted according to FEMA guidelines.

The CAER siren system has been recently upgraded with newer technology and will have a different sound. It will also cover a wider area and may be heard by community members who have not heard them before. The sirens are used to inform the community about industrial events that require residents to take action.