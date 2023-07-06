Celebrating Parks and Recreation Month: Updates, Activities, and Events

The National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA) has been celebrating July as America's official Park and Recreation Month since 1985. Throughout the month, there will be daily updates on the League City Parks and Recreation Facebook page, as well as various activities and events to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month.

On July 8, free popsicles will be handed out at Hometown Heroes Park. On July 9, there will be a Pop Up Park at Heritage Park with games and a story time. On July 14, there will be a Family Fun Night at Hometown Heroes Pool with games, prizes, music, and more. On July 15, there will be two Nature with Kristine events at the Community Center.