Killeen, TX

TCEQ Removes Public Notice for Sewage Leak near Reece Creek in Killeen, Texas

Texas Updates
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has removed a wastewater discharge public notice following a sewage spill near Reece Creek in Killeen, Texas.

The spill occurred on June 5 due to a ruptured wastewater force main pipe. The City of Killeen issued a TCEQ Public Notification Form for Wastewater Discharges to 50 property owners downstream of the site.

The City has been monitoring the water quality in Reece Creek from upstream to the Lampasas River under TCEQ guidance. On July 5, the TCEQ approved the lifting of the Precautionary Public Notification for Wastewater Discharges affecting residents with water wells in the area.

