Police and Fire Departments Ensure Safe Celebrations for Residents on 4th of July

The City of Mesquite Police and Fire Department conducted specialized patrols over the weekend leading up to Independence Day and on the holiday itself to ensure safe celebrations. They focused on illegal fireworks and Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) concerns in areas with high call volume on previous Fourth of July days.

Mesquite Police Officers responded to 81 calls for fireworks reports and 62 calls for sounds of gunfire. They confiscated over 38 pounds of fireworks and seized 19 handguns and one rifle. Additionally, 27 DWI arrests were made.

The Mesquite Fire Department dealt with five calls for grass fires caused by fireworks, two of which required assistance but were quickly extinguished with minimal water. There was one minor fire in a structure due to fireworks in a garage, but no injuries were reported from fireworks or gunfire.