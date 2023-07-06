Mesquite, TX

Police and Fire Departments Ensure Safe Celebrations for Residents on 4th of July

Texas Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6CBT_0nI4yukv00

The City of Mesquite Police and Fire Department conducted specialized patrols over the weekend leading up to Independence Day and on the holiday itself to ensure safe celebrations. They focused on illegal fireworks and Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) concerns in areas with high call volume on previous Fourth of July days.

Mesquite Police Officers responded to 81 calls for fireworks reports and 62 calls for sounds of gunfire. They confiscated over 38 pounds of fireworks and seized 19 handguns and one rifle. Additionally, 27 DWI arrests were made.

The Mesquite Fire Department dealt with five calls for grass fires caused by fireworks, two of which required assistance but were quickly extinguished with minimal water. There was one minor fire in a structure due to fireworks in a garage, but no injuries were reported from fireworks or gunfire.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Texas

3K followers

More from Texas Updates

San Antonio, TX

Facing the 'Cost-of-Loving' Crisis: The Struggle of Providing for Families During Summer Months

As inflation continues to rise, families are facing not just a cost-of-living crisis but also a 'cost-of-loving' crisis. In order to provide for their loved ones, parents often have to sacrifice their own needs, sometimes going without a meal. The summer months can be particularly tough for families, as costs increase to accommodate three meals a day for children who are no longer receiving meals at school.

Read full story
Austin, TX

BISD Announces Free Summer Feeding Program for 2023 at Nine Schools

BISD is providing free breakfast and lunch at nine schools throughout the summer of 2023. The initiative is part of a Summer Feeding Program aimed at children aged 18 and under within the Birdville ISD community.

Read full story
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo City Plans to Reopen Public Restrooms in Parks Closed During COVID-19 Pandemic

The City of Amarillo (COA) is planning to reopen public restrooms in city parks that were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision comes amidst the realization of the importance of these facilities for the comfort and convenience of residents and visitors, despite the logistical challenges posed by the escalating cost of maintenance and repairs.

Read full story
1 comments
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo City Transit to Hold Meetings for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program

Amarillo City Transit (ACT) is holding two meetings for the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program (DBE). The DBE, managed by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), aims to encourage socially and economically marginalized firms to engage in USDOT-funded projects. The meetings aim to discuss the DBE objectives and gather feedback.

Read full story
Pearland, TX

Weekend Events in Pearland: Live Music, Celebrations, and Farmers Market

This weekend, Pearland area is hosting a variety of events for locals and visitors. On Friday, there's free live music featuring The Sticky Bandits, providing a great start to the weekend.

Read full story
Pflugerville, TX

Manville Water Supply Corporation Enforces Stage 3 Water Restrictions; Pflugerville Remains in Stage 1

Manville Water Supply Corporation has declared Stage 3 water restrictions from July 14, while the City of Pflugerville remains in Stage 1 water restrictions based on the City’s Water Drought Contingency Plan. These restrictions for Manville customers include limiting non-essential water use such as outdoor watering to once a week before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. The schedule for residential watering is Monday for odd addresses and Wednesday for even addresses. Commercial and Multifamily addresses are set for Friday. Weekend watering is prohibited.

Read full story
Round Rock, TX

Round Rock City Appeals for Water Conservation Amid Major Water Main Repair Efforts

The City of Round Rock has appealed to its residents, particularly those living west of IH-35, to voluntarily reduce their water usage until Tuesday, focusing on limiting outdoor watering. This comes in response to a major break in a 36-inch water main located on the south side of RM 1431, approximately 0.5 miles west of IH-35. The break is significant due to the size and type of pipe impacted, thus requiring the expertise of specialized third-party contractors who arrived on Thursday to begin isolating the break for repairs. The conservation request is mostly aimed at customers located west of IH-35 and includes Municipal Utility Districts (MUDs) that purchase wholesale water from the City of Round Rock such as Fern Bluff, Vista Oaks, Walsh Ranch, and the Tonkawa Springs neighborhood.

Read full story
Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville Animal Welfare Survey Shows 90% of Local Pets Spayed or Neutered, Highlights Importance of the Procedure

A recent survey conducted by Pflugerville Animal Welfare (PAWS) revealed that 90% of local pet owners have their pets spayed or neutered. The survey aimed to understand why the remaining 10% did not follow this practice. According to the survey findings, the primary reasons included a lack of priority, facility waitlists, and concern about altering the pet's personality.

Read full story
Lakeway, TX

National Weather Service Issues Excessive Heat Warning: Precautionary Measures and Safety Tips

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for our region through this evening, with anticipated heat index values reaching high levels. The public is encouraged to take precautions including staying hydrated and remaining in air-conditioned environments. It is important to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and to check on family members and neighbors.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Double Homicide Investigation Underway at Houston Apartment Complex

Houston police are currently investigating a double homicide that occurred at an apartment complex. A woman and a man were fatally shot late in the evening, with their identities yet to be confirmed by the local forensic institute.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Mayor Turner Launches Strike Team to Address Cancer Clusters Around Contaminated Site in Houston

Mayor Sylvester Turner has urgently appealed to Union Pacific Railroad, asking them to buy out or relocate residents living near the company's contaminated Houston Wood Preserving site. Turner, standing with Houston residents who have lost loved ones to cancer, revealed that the state of Texas has found four different types of cancer clusters in the census tracts directly adjacent to the Union Pacific site. These clusters, which include larynx, liver, lung, bronchus, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia, have resulted in 79 more cancer cases than expected in the surrounding area.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Syphilis Outbreak in Houston Sees 128% Increase in Cases Among Women; Health Department Launches Rapid Response

The Houston Health Department has reported a syphilis outbreak resulting in a 128% increase in cases among women and a nine-fold surge in congenital syphilis in Houston and Harris County. The department has planned a rapid response to control the outbreak, which includes increasing screening opportunities, focusing on hotspots and engaging community partners. The number of new infections has increased from 1,845 in 2019 to 2,905 in 2022, marking a 57% rise. The number of cases among women has more than doubled from 295 in 2019 to 674 in 2022. Congenital syphilis cases have also risen significantly from 16 in 2016 to 151 in 2021.

Read full story
Pearland, TX

City of Pearland Invites All Residents to Participate in 2023 Community Survey for City Development

The City of Pearland is conducting a community survey for 2023 and is inviting all residents to participate. This is an opportunity for inhabitants to share their thoughts on the city via The National Community Survey. The deadline for feedback is July 16, 2023.

Read full story
Pearland, TX

Celebrating 15 Years of Pearland Town Center: Festivities, Discounts, and Youth Empowerment on July 15, 2023

Pearland Town Center is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary with a series of events and activities scheduled for Saturday, July 15. The anniversary event will feature fashion shows, special discounts and a visit from the Houston Astros Championship trophy tour, promising an exciting day for all attendees.

Read full story
Nueces County, TX

Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District Offering At-Home COVID-19 Tests and Free Vaccinations

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is offering at-home COVID-19 tests on Mondays. Only available for a limited time in the morning, residents can pick them up via a drive-thru service. However, the schedule might be subject to changes depending on supply availability or city holidays.

Read full story
Corpus Christi, TX

Extreme Heat Advisory Issued: City Offers Cooling Centers and Urges Precautions

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the coming weekend, warning residents of extremely high temperatures and humidity. Heat indices are expected to reach up to 115 degrees, greatly increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions when working or spending time outdoors.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Three Arrested, One Shot Dead by Officers in Connection with May Homicide in Houston

Three suspects involved in a fatal shooting that occurred in May are now in custody. The suspects, Mariah Corinthian Green, Quitiana Rene Taylor, and Jarrell Tavon Wheeler, were arrested at different times between June and July. They are all facing charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Read full story
1 comments
League City, TX

Public Input Sought for Enhancements to League City's Dr. Ned and Fay Dudney Clear Creek Nature Center

The League City Parks and Recreation Department is soliciting public opinions on enhancements and additions for the Dr. Ned and Fay Dudney Clear Creek Nature Center. Additionally, the department is seeking strategies for long-term management and maintenance of the property. The Nature Center, once known as the Davis Tract, is among the last undeveloped properties in League City and is characterized by quality wetlands.

Read full story
Texas State

Defending Transgender Youth: Key Insights into the Lawsuit Challenging Texas' Senate Bill 14

The impending lawsuit against Texas is aimed at protecting the rights of transgender youth and medical professionals, in response to Senate Bill 14. The bill, which is due to be implemented on September 1, 2023, prohibits health care providers in Texas from offering medical care to adolescents for the treatment of gender dysphoria. Any doctor found in violation risks losing their license. This prohibition targets treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy, which have been used for decades and are considered life-saving by major medical associations.

Read full story
8 comments
Texas State

Young Texan Ambassadors Program: Empowering Youth for Environmental Leadership and Conservation

Keep Texas Beautiful is inviting Texans aged 15-25 to join their Young Texan Ambassadors program. The initiative aims to instill an environmental consciousness in young people, encouraging them to make their state a better place through volunteerism and leadership. Ambassadors are expected to be passionate about the environment and committed to creating a better place to live, work, and play.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy