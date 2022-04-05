New Documentary Alleges Epstein-Clinton Relationship

Photo by I.am_nah on Unsplash

A South African mother and business owner named Juliette Bryant is one of the latest former victims of Jeffrey Epstein to come forth publicly with details about the pedophile financier’s relationship with former U.S. President Bill Clinton, also husband to 2016 Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Bryant, aspiring model and self-proclaimed "silly young 20-year-old” at the time of her abduction, describes being lured into Epstein’s world, firstly by a pretty young actress in a cocktail bar who called Epstein her “billionaire friend” and also false claimed he owned lingerie retailer Victoria's Secret. She quickly offered to introduce Bryant to him and former President Clinton, who were sitting together at a restaurant across the street.

Of meeting Clinton, she told the media outlet that Clinton stood up to shake her hand and never let go, even when he began speaking to someone else, a move that struck her as both bizarre and somewhat dehumanizing.

Bryant would continue to cross paths with Clinton throughout her years-long trafficking by Epstein, which began in earnest when he convinced her to fly to the U.S. with him for modeling jobs, quickly whisking her off to the U.S. Virgin Islands to his private island infamously nicknamed “Pedophile Island.” In her own words: “I was completely conned…I wouldn’t go with some random man to the Caribbean. He seemed legitimate. Clinton gave him credibility.”

Bryant, who filed a 2019 lawsuit alleging that Epstein “raped her repeatedly for years" at his numerous homes across the globe, has since settled with the Epstein Victim’s Compensation Program and will appear in the upcoming BBC expose in which she further elaborates upon her nightmarish captivity.

In one released sound-byte shared by The Sun, she admits of Epstein: “Things happened that scared me so deeply, I can’t even talk about them…He fed off the terror … there was something about the energy of a girl being scared that he liked…”

