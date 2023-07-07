UNT Women's Golf Team Excels Academically with Five Players on WGCA Scholar List

The UNT women's golf team in Coral Springs, Florida, had five players named to the Women's Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar list.

Audrey Tan, Emilie Ricaud, Shreya Pal, Sakura Sugiyama, and Mason Lewis met the stringent criteria for selection, including a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50 and participation in over half of the team's tournaments from the previous season.

UNT head coach Michael Akers expressed pride in having five student-athletes selected. The team achieved Three-peat as Conference USA champions and ranked No. 41 in the final Golfstat national poll.