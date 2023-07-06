Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys Sign Former Soccer Star and USFL Kicker Brandon Aubrey to Compete with Tristan Vizcaino

Texas Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLymd_0nIKlid300

The Dallas Cowboys have signed Brandon Aubrey as a kicker to compete with Tristan Vizcaino.

Aubrey, a Plano native, was a soccer star at Notre Dame before being drafted by Toronto FC in 2017. However, his soccer career ended in 2018.

Aubrey then joined the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL and became one of the league's top kickers, earning all-USFL honors in 2022 and winning a title in 2023. He converted on 14 of 15 field goals and all 35 PATs last season.

