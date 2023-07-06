Identifying Areas of Concern for the Dallas Cowboys: Kicker, Linebacker, and Offensive Line

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for training camp, there are discussions about potential upgrades needed for certain positions on the roster.

Patrik Walker believes that the kicker position is the one carrying the most concern, despite the competition between Tristan Vizcaino and newly-signed Brandon Aubrey.

Kurt Daniels, on the other hand, sees linebacker as the bigger concern, aside from Micah Parsons. The team has promising young players, but lacks a veteran presence to provide stability.

Nick Harris thinks that added help on the interior of the offensive line would be beneficial, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding Terence Steele's readiness for the season opener.

Lastly, Mickey Spagnola points out that while the Cowboys have signed Aubrey to compete with Vizcaino, addressing the kicker position is not yet complete. Both kickers have limited experience, and the pressure will be on to perform well in training camp.