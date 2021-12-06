South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of December 6, 2021

Texas Fishing News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxuUh_0dExRonG00
RedfishWe Go Fishing

Target Species: This is one of the best time of year for fishing in South Texas. Multiple species of fish are plentiful. Anglers are catching plenty of Speckled Trout, Redfish, Black Drum, and Sheepshead. There are also reports of Pompano and Spanish mackerel. Do not forget that flounder season remains closed.

Best Baits: This time of year, consider having several different baits depending on the target species. Speckled trout are hitting shrimp, free-lined or under a popping cork. Redfish are hungry and chewing on everything. Try fresh cut baits and live shrimp. Black drum are hitting shrimp on bottom. Sand trout hit cut baits. Sheepshead show on live shrimp. Free-lined shrimp is best for targeting multiple species. Remember flounder season is closed.

Target Areas: The winds will tend to dictate what areas anglers target. If the winds are gusting heavily, look for wind-protected areas. Predator fish do not like to sit out on the open flats in heavy winds and current any more than we do. As the winter season comes, water levels will drop from the back lakes in the marshes. Look for the drains and target the entrances where natural baits will be. Water temperature continues to drop. Mud, shell, and heavy grasses hold the warmer water temperatures. Avoid the hard packed sand. Continue to look for baitfish action. Baitfish will become less available for the target species as the winter takes hold. Back lakes with baitfish action will hold more target species, including redfish and speckled trout.

Fish Activity: The forecast for fish activity is average to low this week. Do not let this discourage you. You can catch plenty of great fish. Put in your time and you will find the fish. Tuesday and Wednesday may be the best days due to conditions.

Forecast Tidal Conditions: High Tides will be .60ft high and we will see negative tides. Be aware of your major and minor tides. Monitor your water levels. The forecast tides will be minimal going into the weekend.

Forecast Wind Conditions and Air Pressure:

Monday (6) – ENE and gusty / Rising

Tuesday (7) – NE and moderate / Falling

Wednesday (8) – ENE and moderate / Falling

Thursday (9) – S and gusty / Falling

Friday (10) – S and gusty / Falling

Saturday (11) – SW and gusty / Rising

Solunar Information:

Monday (6) – Waxing Crescent – illumination 8.2%

Tuesday (7) – Waxing Crescent – illumination 15.7%

Wednesday (8) – Waxing Crescent - – illumination 24.8%

Thursday (9) – Waxing Crescent - – illumination 35%

Friday (10) – First Quarter – illumination 45.7%

Saturday (11) – Waxing Gibbous– illumination 56.7%

Sunday (12) – Waxing Gibbous– illumination 66.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVXtM_0dExRonG00
Skipjack (ladyfish)We Go Fishing

Sources: Fishing Points App

https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/action/reptmap.php?EcoRegion=GC

Texas Fishing Tips - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLWNYKVohAlu1vISxXgkzkg

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
fishing reportinshore fishingtexas fishinginshore fishing reportsouth texas

Comments / 0

Published by

Ben & Karen are a fishing couple from South Texas. They bring you weekly fishing stories, tips, and news from around the great state of Texas!

Aransas Pass, TX
1366 followers

More from Texas Fishing News

Texas State

Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of 11/29/21 - 12/5/21

Ben with a Bull Redfish while kayakingWe Go Fishing. Target Species: Multiple species continue to be good inshore. Anglers are targeting just about every species found in our inshore fishery. Anglers are reporting sand trout, speckled trout, black drum, bull redfish, slot redfish, and sheepshead. The black drum are being found in schools. Remember flounder season is closed.

Read full story

Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of November 22, 2021

Karen with a nice shark caught from Bob Hall PierWe Go Fishing. Happy Thanksgiving! It is fall and the fishing is good! More cold fronts will solidify the fall patterns. Anglers should look to target deeper water in the mornings and shallower water in the afternoons when the water warms and the sun is overhead. The north winds will be pushing more water out of the back lakes, so look for drains from the marshes. Spoil islands with access to deeper channels are a good bet.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of November 15, 2021

Karen with a large slot Redfish on a kayak tripWe Go Fishing. As we head into fall, the key is going to be finding deep guts in the mornings and targeting the flats in the afternoon. As we have been saying, this is also the time to use the biggest baits. The fish are eating heavily as the winter months approach when baitfish and food sources become more scarce. If you have a boat, keep moving until you find the fish. Drifting the flats in the afternoon, when the water warms has been productive.

Read full story

Why the Changes to Trout and Flounder Regulations are a Good Move

Most anglers in Texas are aware of the changes to the flounder regulations and the proposed changes to the speckled trout regulations. If for some reason the above statement catches you off-guard, here are the regulations.

Read full story
Texas State

Weekend South Texas Inshore Fishing Report 11/12/21 - 11/14/21

We are beginning to transition to Fall fishing patterns with the arrival of some cold fronts. The cooler temperatures are not sticking just yet; however, the water temperature is cooling. As we transition into fall patterns, think “big baits”. This is the time of year for the largest artificial and live baits. As always, be sure to do your best to “match the catch”. Also, keep in mind that the flounder season is currently closed.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy