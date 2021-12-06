South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of December 6, 2021

Redfish We Go Fishing

Target Species: This is one of the best time of year for fishing in South Texas. Multiple species of fish are plentiful. Anglers are catching plenty of Speckled Trout, Redfish, Black Drum, and Sheepshead. There are also reports of Pompano and Spanish mackerel. Do not forget that flounder season remains closed.

Best Baits: This time of year, consider having several different baits depending on the target species. Speckled trout are hitting shrimp, free-lined or under a popping cork. Redfish are hungry and chewing on everything. Try fresh cut baits and live shrimp. Black drum are hitting shrimp on bottom. Sand trout hit cut baits. Sheepshead show on live shrimp. Free-lined shrimp is best for targeting multiple species. Remember flounder season is closed.

Target Areas: The winds will tend to dictate what areas anglers target. If the winds are gusting heavily, look for wind-protected areas. Predator fish do not like to sit out on the open flats in heavy winds and current any more than we do. As the winter season comes, water levels will drop from the back lakes in the marshes. Look for the drains and target the entrances where natural baits will be. Water temperature continues to drop. Mud, shell, and heavy grasses hold the warmer water temperatures. Avoid the hard packed sand. Continue to look for baitfish action. Baitfish will become less available for the target species as the winter takes hold. Back lakes with baitfish action will hold more target species, including redfish and speckled trout.

Fish Activity: The forecast for fish activity is average to low this week. Do not let this discourage you. You can catch plenty of great fish. Put in your time and you will find the fish. Tuesday and Wednesday may be the best days due to conditions.

Forecast Tidal Conditions: High Tides will be .60ft high and we will see negative tides. Be aware of your major and minor tides. Monitor your water levels. The forecast tides will be minimal going into the weekend.

Forecast Wind Conditions and Air Pressure:

Monday (6) – ENE and gusty / Rising

Tuesday (7) – NE and moderate / Falling

Wednesday (8) – ENE and moderate / Falling

Thursday (9) – S and gusty / Falling

Friday (10) – S and gusty / Falling

Saturday (11) – SW and gusty / Rising

Solunar Information:

Monday (6) – Waxing Crescent – illumination 8.2%

Tuesday (7) – Waxing Crescent – illumination 15.7%

Wednesday (8) – Waxing Crescent - – illumination 24.8%

Thursday (9) – Waxing Crescent - – illumination 35%

Friday (10) – First Quarter – illumination 45.7%

Saturday (11) – Waxing Gibbous– illumination 56.7%

Sunday (12) – Waxing Gibbous– illumination 66.4%

Skipjack (ladyfish) We Go Fishing

