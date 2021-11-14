South Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of November 15, 2021

Karen with a large slot Redfish on a kayak trip We Go Fishing

As we head into fall, the key is going to be finding deep guts in the mornings and targeting the flats in the afternoon. As we have been saying, this is also the time to use the biggest baits. The fish are eating heavily as the winter months approach when baitfish and food sources become more scarce. If you have a boat, keep moving until you find the fish. Drifting the flats in the afternoon, when the water warms has been productive.

For many, this is the best time of year to fish in South Texas. You can target a variety of species inshore. Shrimp under a popping cork catches everything, but different species will key in on different baits. Anglers should have a variety of different baits and approaches for maximum success.

Plan to target areas, such as gas wells, jetties, and guts coming out of back lakes. If you are not getting bites in 20-30 minutes where you are, move. Work the channel edges and spoil islands. Be aware of the weather forecasts and wind forecasts. These fronts will change the fishing conditions rapidly.

Target Species: Multiple species are good right now inshore. Bull redfish, slot redfish, speckled trout, sheepshead, and black drum are present and biting. The black drum are schooling, so if you find one, you will likely find a bunch!

Best Baits: For bigger redfish, use live mullet, cut mullet, or cut menhaden. If you are targeting speckled trout, popping cork with live shrimp is working. Black drum are biting on dead, peeled shrimp and Fish Bites.

Target Areas: Look for birds diving on the bait. Also, look for signs of bait activity. Target the drains coming off the flats and natural cuts around spoil islands. As the water becomes cooler, the fish will be in deep water in the morning and coming up shallower as the water warms. Outgoing tides seem to be working better as the water drains out of the back lakes. Keep moving to find the fish!

Fish Activity: The forecast for fish activity is average to high this week. Thursday – Saturday is forecast to be the highest fish activity. Thursday and Friday are near perfect! Get out there and get after them.

Tidal Conditions: Keep aware of the water levels. The tidal flow will be about as it has been recently. High Tides will only be .50ft high and we will not see negative tides. As always, pay attention to the winds.

Solunar Information:

Monday (15) – Waxing Gibbous

Tuesday (16) – Waxing Gibbous

Wednesday (17) – Waxing Gibbous

Thursday (18) – Waxing Gibbous

Friday (19) – Full Moon

Saturday (20) – Waning Gibbous

Sunday (21) – Waning Gibbous

