Why This is The Time To Cultivate A Minimalist Approach To Your Lifestyle

Tessa Koller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNkcd_0dfVs1iK00
Photo by Zarak Khan from Pexels

Now is the time to consider cultivating a minimalist approach to your lifestyle for the sake of your health, mental health, and wellbeing. I'm not talking about drastic downsizing and then buying a multi-thousand-dollar tiny house on wheels and relocating to somewhere in the wilderness of Alaska. A minimalist approach means that you're decluttering the unimportant to make room for the important.

You're being conscious and mindful about your possessions and making sure nothing is contributing to your stress. You'd be amazed by how holding on to old stuff can affect your health. For example, stress is an accumulative problem and can originate from multiple forms and areas of your life from work to personal.

If you've ever been sitting in your home wondering about how you can get rid of so much stuff in one spring clean out but are having some anxiety about that, this is a problem. I've spent several days, since the end of December, decluttering and cleaning out my basement on the junk side. I don't even like that it's called the junk side. Just that label gives me anxiety.

Getting rid of old stuff is hard, I'll admit. My parents were holding on to past items from 1948 and haven't touched any of them in years. I could only focus on my clutter and went in with the intention of tossing, donating, or passing on everything. And I did just that.

This spring cleaning project is a great way to clean out those cobb webs. I found myself grossed out at the compiling of dust and grime that unattended items can produce.

Our homes should be for living in and not being used as a landfill or a storage unit aged 75 years. This thought crossed my mind that a living space should be spacious, simple, and elegant with only the items and things we currently are using.

In the winter season, when the mold counts are much higher and the damp weather exacerbates one's health conditions, it's wise to make wellness a top priority by reducing stress wherever you can. There's no better time than now to eliminate those stressors and create an environment you can thrive in.

Being at home a lot means you may get stir crazy or feel like your possessions are overpowering you. By this, I mean, you might have so much stuff crowding your environment and living spaces that it's burdening.

Within the last few years, I've been practicing leading a more minimalistic lifestyle. I've narrowed down the amount of unnecessary stuff I had, either donating it to the poor, selling it, or tossing it. Literally, I had hoarded things from my past, including school papers, workbooks, old assignments, and other garbage that I couldn't stand looking at any longer. Once it all disappeared, I felt so much lighter and clearer in my mind.

This cleanout has given me the opportunities to focus on those time-consuming projects with ease. As someone with countless health issues, I've found that a decluttered and spacious living environment has greatly improved my health. I can breathe better and move through my spaces smoothly knowing no booby traps are nearby.

Stress can become chronic, and we might not always know exactly the originating cause of it. Cleanliness, especially in pandemic times, ensures less stress and headaches. The place where you live should be like a sanctuary; not just clean, but with no clutter or items that may induce anxiety just by having them around.

With events and social gatherings getting canceled left and right, staying home a lot should feel good and not be overwhelming in any way.

A minimalistic approach to your lifestyle can make staying home joyful and relaxing. In the long-term, living with less may greatly improve your physical and mental health in ways you never imagined.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# health# mentalhealth# wellbeing# lifestyle# minimalism

Comments / 0

Published by

For over ten years now, I've been writing for several publications from Thrive Global to Lifehack to The Mighty and to Yahoo. Expect to see articles covering the latest in lifestyle, health, entrepreneurship and creativity.

66 followers

More from Tessa Koller

How The Pressure To Measure Up Can Affect Your Mental Health

The pressure to measure up can have detrimental effects on your mental and emotional health. You may not realize that your thought processes and patterns are influencing you to keep pushing yourself, either for the right or wrong reasons. Every single one of us has different motivations to reach new heights in our professional lives or other areas of our lives.

Read full story
1 comments

How To Gain More Meaning in Your Life Despite These Difficult Times

Over the last fifteen years now, I've made my health into a career by being completely open and raw with people both online and off. In doing so, this has led to life-changing experiences and would do everything all over again if I could.

Read full story
1 comments

How To Build An Enriching and Stress-Free Lifestyle in The New Year

It dawned on me on New Year's Eve when I was hunched over in unbearable stomach pains that we are on year three of the Coronavirus pandemic. This thought crossed my mind and I had to immediately shun it away.

Read full story
3 comments

The Stress and Conflicts High-Risk Individuals Are Facing In The Ongoing Pandemic

It's been more than two years now since we've been dealing with this ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. When people started getting vaccinated last spring, there was a lot of hope for going back to normal. Just a few months after many were vaccinated, nobody was wearing masks in public for a while.

Read full story

5 Questions to Ask Yourself If You Want To Succeed In Your Life

With the New Year fast approaching, you're probably spinning your wheels about resolutions and achieving magnificent goals. You might be doing all kinds of visualizing and maybe mapping out your next moves.

Read full story

11 Things To Let Go Of In 2022 For Success and Better Health

The New Year is fast approaching, and I'm always dumbstruck by how quickly time flies. This time of year, I can't help but find myself reflecting when I'm not chasing the clock. There are so many things I'll be letting go of in 2022 so I can move forward and stop holding myself back.

Read full story

How To Enjoy The Holidays Alone And Make Them Magical

If you are immunocompromised or immune-deficient and can't go in public right now, you're not alone. As an immune-deficient individual, I've had to avoid going out and nobody really likes having to do that. Coronavirus cases are spiking where I live, in the suburbs of Chicago, and I won't even be making pit stops at Walgreens or the grocery store.

Read full story

How To Prioritize Your Wellness When You're Not Well

Wellness right from your bedImage Courtesy of Pexels. When you're not well, self-care can feel impossible. There are small things you can do that will make an enormous impact and in little time. This past couple of weeks, I've been in an uphill battle with long-haul Covid-19 and symptoms sent me to the emergency room twice. My second emergency really put me through the wringer and a spiraling health crisis nearly cost my life.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy