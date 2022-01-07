Why This is The Time To Cultivate A Minimalist Approach To Your Lifestyle

Now is the time to consider cultivating a minimalist approach to your lifestyle for the sake of your health, mental health, and wellbeing. I'm not talking about drastic downsizing and then buying a multi-thousand-dollar tiny house on wheels and relocating to somewhere in the wilderness of Alaska. A minimalist approach means that you're decluttering the unimportant to make room for the important.

You're being conscious and mindful about your possessions and making sure nothing is contributing to your stress. You'd be amazed by how holding on to old stuff can affect your health. For example, stress is an accumulative problem and can originate from multiple forms and areas of your life from work to personal.

If you've ever been sitting in your home wondering about how you can get rid of so much stuff in one spring clean out but are having some anxiety about that, this is a problem. I've spent several days, since the end of December, decluttering and cleaning out my basement on the junk side. I don't even like that it's called the junk side. Just that label gives me anxiety.

Getting rid of old stuff is hard, I'll admit. My parents were holding on to past items from 1948 and haven't touched any of them in years. I could only focus on my clutter and went in with the intention of tossing, donating, or passing on everything. And I did just that.

This spring cleaning project is a great way to clean out those cobb webs. I found myself grossed out at the compiling of dust and grime that unattended items can produce.

Our homes should be for living in and not being used as a landfill or a storage unit aged 75 years. This thought crossed my mind that a living space should be spacious, simple, and elegant with only the items and things we currently are using.

In the winter season, when the mold counts are much higher and the damp weather exacerbates one's health conditions, it's wise to make wellness a top priority by reducing stress wherever you can. There's no better time than now to eliminate those stressors and create an environment you can thrive in.

Being at home a lot means you may get stir crazy or feel like your possessions are overpowering you. By this, I mean, you might have so much stuff crowding your environment and living spaces that it's burdening.

Within the last few years, I've been practicing leading a more minimalistic lifestyle. I've narrowed down the amount of unnecessary stuff I had, either donating it to the poor, selling it, or tossing it. Literally, I had hoarded things from my past, including school papers, workbooks, old assignments, and other garbage that I couldn't stand looking at any longer. Once it all disappeared, I felt so much lighter and clearer in my mind.

This cleanout has given me the opportunities to focus on those time-consuming projects with ease. As someone with countless health issues, I've found that a decluttered and spacious living environment has greatly improved my health. I can breathe better and move through my spaces smoothly knowing no booby traps are nearby.

Stress can become chronic, and we might not always know exactly the originating cause of it. Cleanliness, especially in pandemic times, ensures less stress and headaches. The place where you live should be like a sanctuary; not just clean, but with no clutter or items that may induce anxiety just by having them around.

With events and social gatherings getting canceled left and right, staying home a lot should feel good and not be overwhelming in any way.

A minimalistic approach to your lifestyle can make staying home joyful and relaxing. In the long-term, living with less may greatly improve your physical and mental health in ways you never imagined.