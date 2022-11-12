Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RI

Providence, Rhode Island, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those.

Introduction

In this article, we'll examine Providence's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.

Violent Crime and Property Crime reports from the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) were used in our research.

Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Vehicle Theft, and Theft are the categories in which the UCR subdivides crimes. The UCR has now implemented the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which provides detailed, incident-based data.

Besides the UCR, we utilized other sources to develop our list of Providence's most dangerous neighborhoods with the highest violent and property crime rates.

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence

1. Downtown

2. Olneyville

3. Smtih Hill

4. Charles

5. West End

6. Elmwood

7. Washington Park

8. South Elmwood

9. Wanskuck

10. Hartford

11. Lowe South Providence

12. Federal Hill

13. Silverlake

The Dangers in Providence's Neighborhoods

Providence is, unfortunately, no stranger to violent crime. Murders, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults fall into this category. The majority of these crimes take place in Providence's most dangerous neighborhoods.

Drug Crime.

Drug crime is also a significant problem in Providence. This definition includes the possession, sale, and manufacture of illegal drugs. Drug crime is often linked to violent crime, as drug dealers may resort to violence to protect their turf.

Property Crime.

Property crime is also a severe problem in Providence. Arson, burglary, larceny, and theft of motor vehicles fall under this category. Property crime can be especially devastating for businesses and families who are victims of it.

How To Stay Safe

Stay aware of your surroundings.

The first step to staying safe in Providence is always being aware of your surroundings. Pay attention to the people around you and trust your gut if something feels off. Look down at your phone or other devices only if you walk alone. Be alert when walking through parking lots, alleyways, and deserted streets.

Travel in groups.

Whenever possible, travel with a group of people rather than alone. There is safety in numbers, and you will be less likely to be targeted by criminals if you are with others. If you must travel by yourself, try to choose well-lighted, busy routes with plenty of people around.

Keep to Well-Lighted Areas.

Stick to well-lit areas as much as possible to stay safe during the day and at night. Avoid dark alleyways, deserted streets, and other places without good visibility. If you are out after dark, carry a flashlight to see clearly and be seen by others.

Know the Police Hotlines.

Do not hesitate to call the police if you are in a dangerous situation or witness a crime. The Providence Police Department has a non-emergency hotline: (401) 272-3121. Call the hotline or dial 911 for emergency assistance. Knowing these hotlines can help ensure you get the help you need if you ever find yourself in danger while in Providence.

To stay safe in Providence, you should be aware of your surroundings, travel in groups, keep to well-lighted areas, and know the police hotlines. Taking these precautions can lessen your risk of becoming a crime victim.

Providence residents are more likely to be victims of violence, drug-related crimes, and other crimes. These neighborhoods have high crime rates due to several factors, but residents can also improve safety by reducing risks.

Dangers Posed To Residents

Victims of crime are at a higher risk.

The most dangerous neighborhoods are those with the highest crime rates. In these neighborhoods, you're more likely to become a crime victim. If anything goes wrong, fewer people can help, so criminals have more opportunities to target you.

Increased risk of being exposed to violence

Violence is more likely to affect you if you live in a neighborhood with a high violent crime rate. You can be a victim or witness a crime, be threatened or attacked, or know someone who is a victim. Feeling safe in your community is difficult when you see violent crimes or are a victim.

Greater exposure to drugs and drug dealers

A neighborhood with a high rate of drug-related crimes puts you at a higher risk of exposure to drugs and drug dealers. You may observe illegal drug activity, receive drugs from dealers, or know someone arrested for drug possession or trafficking. The presence of drugs can make a neighborhood unsafe and contribute to other crime types, such as theft and violence.

How To Improve These Dangerous Neighborhoods

Put more police officers on duty.

Increasing police presence can help make dangerous neighborhoods safer. The police department could station additional officers or have officers patrol these neighborhoods more often. A more significant law enforcement presence may deter potential criminals from committing crimes. Thus, residents will feel safer knowing that more officers are around to protect them.

Improve lighting and security.

Another way to improve safety in dangerous neighborhoods is by improving lighting and security. It is possible to do this by installing more streetlights, repairing broken streetlights, and trimming trees or bushes that block streetlights. Additionally, property owners can install security cameras and alarm systems to deter criminals and help law enforcement identify suspects after a crime has occurred.

Community involvement.

Community involvement is also vital to making dangerous neighborhoods safer. Residents can get involved by forming neighborhood watch groups, attending community meetings, and working with law enforcement to identify problem areas or potential criminal activity. By coming together, residents can make their neighborhoods safer places to live.

Conclusion

Providence, Rhode Island, has violent and drug-related crimes in its most dangerous neighborhoods. These neighborhoods are unsafe because residents are at an increased risk of becoming victims of crime, being exposed to violence, and being exposed to drugs and drug dealers. More police presence, better lighting, community involvement, and better security are needed to improve these dangerous neighborhoods and make them safer.

References/Attributions

FBI National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS)

Federal Bureau of Investigation Crime Data Explorer

FBI Crime/Law Enforcement Stats Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Providence, RI

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods In Providence For 2022

What are the most dangerous neighborhoods in Providence

Providence, RI Crime Rates and Statistics

Providence’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Providence Crime Rate | 👮 Is Providence Safe?