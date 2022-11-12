Nebraska is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?

Introduction

This article will examine Nebraska's safest cities. We used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.

The UCR subdivides its major categories into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft. The UCR has now implemented the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which provides detailed, incident-based data.

In addition to the UCR, we utilized other sources to develop our list of Nebraska's safest cities. The safest cities have the lowest violent and property crime rates.

The Safest Cities in Nebraska

1. Seward

2. Blair

3. Plattsmouth

4. Norfolk

5. Papillion

6. Holdredge

7. La Vista

8. Lexington

9. Columbus

10. Schuyler

11. Bellevue

12. Beatrice

13. Fremont

14. Kearney

15. South Sioux City

16. Scottsbluff

17. Gering

18. Alliance

19. Grand Island

20. Hastings

21. Chadron

22. Imperial

23. Central City

24. Cozad

25. Emerson

What Makes a City Safe

In general, the safest cities in Nebraska have lower crime rates, more police officers per capita, and higher levels of community engagement.

Interestingly, there is only sometimes a direct correlation between crime rates and police presence. Sometimes, this is due to poverty or a lack of social services.

Many factors can contribute to making a city safe. Some of these include:

Crime rates: A city with a lower crime rate will typically be safer.

Police presence: More police officers can help deter crime and provide a quicker response time in an emergency.

Community engagement: Stronger relationships between residents and law enforcement can help make a city safer by promoting trust and cooperation.

Tips For Staying Safe In Nebraska

Nebraska's safest cities have low crime rates and a strong law enforcement presence. If you are visiting or live in one of these cities, or any other town in Nebraska, follow these safety tips:

Stay aware of your surroundings.

Walk or drive in well-lighted areas.

Avoid being out alone at night.

Keep your valuables hidden and locked up.

Know the locations of the nearest police station and hospital.

Conclusion

In this article, we've listed the safest cities in Nebraska, as determined by our research. These cities are safe because of their low violent and property crime rates, strong police presence, and good community engagement between residents and law enforcement.

References/Attributions

FBI National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS)

Federal Bureau of Investigation Crime Data Explorer

FBI Crime/Law Enforcement Stats Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program

THE 10 SAFEST Cities In Nebraska For 2020