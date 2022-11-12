Should College Tuition Be Free?

A heated debate rages about whether college tuition should be free for everyone. Advocates on both sides present valid points.

Students attending a college lecture. Image by Nikolay Georgiev from Pixabay

Introduction

Due to the ever-changing job market, those with college degrees have a significant advantage over those who don't have them. So, while some people get by without a college degree, they will be at a disadvantage in the long run. It should be possible for everyone to get a college education, and providing free tuition would make this a reality for more people.

College tuition is expensive, and many people can't afford to pay for it.

College tuition rates continue to rise. Thus, college education costs are becoming increasingly difficult for many to afford.

In the United States, four-year colleges' average tuition and fees for the 2022-2023 school year is $37,641 at private colleges, $9,377 for state residents at public colleges, and $27,091 for out-of-state residents at public colleges, according to EducationData.org.

Many people need help, so this is a great deal of money. All would benefit from free tuition, regardless of their financial situation.

College degrees are optional for everyone.

While a college degree is becoming increasingly important, it is only necessary for some. Many jobs don't require a college degree, and for some people, it may make more sense to pursue a career that doesn't require a degree.

Providing free tuition would be a waste of taxpayer money for those who don't need or want a college degree or who start college but don't finish. There is no guarantee that everyone who attends college will graduate.

A free college education is possible in several ways.

Many ways exist to obtain a free college education that are not widely known. You can get a free college education if your parents can afford to pay for your education or if you qualify for a full-ride scholarship. For students who need financial assistance, many scholarships and grants are available.

There are also several ways to get a free college education without relying on scholarships and grants. The two-year community college program allows you to transfer to a four-year college after you complete your first year. You can also attend a college or university that offers a tuition-free education.

Many colleges and universities offer a free college education. According to the College Board, 119 colleges and universities in the United States provide tuition-free education without regard to financial limitations.

You have many options available if you want a free college education. Take advantage of as many scholarships and grants as possible. And remember to check out the colleges and universities offering tuition-free education.

Conclusion

Whether college tuition should be free for everyone cannot be answered with a single answer. Some people believe that all citizens should have access to a college education, regardless of their income level, while others feel that the individual should bear the cost of tuition. Ultimately, the decision comes down to the individual states and how they want to allocate their resources.

So what do you think about this issue? Should college tuition be free for everyone or not?

References/Attributions

Argumentative Essay: Should College Tuition Be Free?

Can You Get a Bachelor’s Degree at a Community College?

Colleges and Universities that Don't Require an Admission Essay

Research and Resources to Tackle the Rising Costs of Higher Education.

Financial Aid Glossary: Learn the Lingo – BigFuture - College Board.

University of the People - Tuition-free Online University

2022 School Grants - 2022 College Grants

The free-tuition debate: Promises and possibilities

The “Free College” Debate: Questions for Developing an Informed Position

Should College Be Free? The Pros and Cons - The Balance

An argument against free community college tuition

Free College Tuition: What Really Happened When We Tried It

Should College Be Free? Top 3 Pros and Cons https://www.procon.org/headlines/free-college-top-3-pros-and-cons/