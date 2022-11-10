Florida's Safest Cities

Florida is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8GDA_0j6U1UPz00
The official seal of Florida, USA.Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Introduction

This article will examine Florida's safest cities. We used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.

The UCR subdivides its major categories into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft. The UCR has now implemented the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which provides detailed, incident-based data.

In addition to the UCR, we utilized other sources to develop our list of Florida's safest cities. The safest cities have the lowest violent and property crime rates.

The Safest Cities in Florida

1. Satellite Beach

2. Marco Island

3. Tequesta

4. Longboat Key

5. Key Biscayne

6. Sanibel

7. Weston

8. Indian Harbour Beach

9. North Palm Beach

10. Parkland

Other Safe Cities (listed in alphabetical order)

  • Cape Coral
  • Coconut Creek
  • Cooper City
  • Coral Springs
  • Doral
  • Dunedin
  • Edgewater
  • Fernandina Beach
  • Groveland
  • Haines City
  • Hialeah Gardens
  • Jupiter
  • Lady Lake
  • Lady Lake
  • Lake Mary
  • Lynn Haven
  • Maitland
  • Margate
  • Miami Lakes
  • Minneola
  • Miramar
  • Naples
  • Niceville
  • North Port
  • Oldsmar
  • Oviedo
  • Palm Beach Gardens
  • Pembroke Pines
  • Port Orange
  • Port St. Lucie
  • Punta Gorda
  • Punta Gorda
  • Rockledge
  • Royal Palm Beach
  • Safety Harbor
  • Sebastian
  • St. Cloud
  • Sunny Isles Beach
  • Sunrise
  • Tamarac
  • Tavares
  • Venice
  • Vero Beach
  • Wellington
  • West Melbourne
  • Winter Springs

What Makes a City Safe

In general, the safest cities in Florida have lower crime rates, more police officers per capita, and higher levels of community engagement.

Interestingly, there is only sometimes a direct correlation between crime rates and police presence. Sometimes, this is due to poverty or a lack of social services.

Many factors can contribute to making a city safe. Some of these include:

Crime rates: A city with a lower crime rate will typically be safer.

Police presence: More police officers can help deter crime and provide a quicker response time in an emergency.

Community engagement: Stronger relationships between residents and law enforcement can help make a city safer by promoting trust and cooperation.

Tips For Staying Safe In Florida

Florida's safest cities have low crime rates and a strong law enforcement presence. If you are visiting or live in one of these cities, or any other city in Florida, follow these safety tips:

Stay aware of your surroundings at all times.

Walk or drive in well-lighted areas.

Avoid being out alone at night.

Keep your valuables hidden and locked up.

Know the locations of the nearest police station and hospital.

Conclusion

In this article, we've listed the safest cities in Florida, as determined by our research. These cities are safe because of their low violent and property crime rates, strong police presence, and good community engagement between residents and law enforcement.

References/Attributions

FBI National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS)

Federal Bureau of Investigation Crime Data Explorer

FBI Crime/Law Enforcement Stats Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program

Florida's 50 Safest Cities of 2022

Top 10 Safest Cities In Florida in 2022

The 7 Safest Places to Live in Florida (Plus the 5 Most Dangerous)

Safest Places to Live in Florida (2022)

10 Safest Cities in Florida (2022 Updated)

11 Safest Cities in Florida to Live in 2022

Safest Cities in Florida with the Best Quality of Life - 2022

